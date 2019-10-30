Gerald Baliles served as governor of Virginia from 1986 to 1990.
On Tuesday morning, Baliles, 79, died after a battle with renal cell carcinoma and pulmonary fibrosis.
But before becoming known as the “transportation governor,” Baliles was a 1959 graduate of Fishburne Military School.
“He’s one of the pinnacle alumni — he’s one of the pinnacle men of Fishburne,” said Fishburne Superintendent Capt. Mark Black.
Baliles was “one of the integral men of Fishburne, and really demonstrated the type of person we’re trying to produce here,” Black said.
When Black came to Fishburne in late Augusta 2016, he said Baliles “was one of the first Fishburne graduates outside of the Board of Trustees I met.”
By October, Baliles began to guide Black in his new role at Fishburne. A 1986 Virginia Military Institute graduate, Baliles’ signature as governor of Virginia was on Black’s diploma.
“That made it pretty meaningful to me,” Black said of the relationship he developed with Baliles.
The men spoke every two or three months about the background and organization of the school.
Baliles regularly attended the school’s Legacy events.
Black said when he came to Fishburne in 2016 attendance of the annual Legacy Corps dinners for Fishburne graduates who graduated more than 50 years ago had dwindled to maybe 20 participants.
Baliles was a primary speaker at the dinner every year, and he wanted to help grow attendance. Last year, the dinner was held at Fairfax Hall with a full room of about 120.
“And he was instrumental in that,” Black said.
In the three years he knew Baliles, Black said Baliles shared with him “what it meant [to him] to be affiliated with Fishburne.”
Baliles also critiqued Black’s speeches, including his first speech as superintendent, and afterward offered constructive criticism.
“To have a former governor of the Commonwealth give you that amount of attention was pretty spectacular,” Black said.
Fishburne’s Board of Trustees Chair Ted Moroney said Baliles always wanted to make sure that Fishburne continued to adhere to its principles of honor and integrity for cadets.
“He was obviously among our most famous and recognized graduates, but, more importantly, he stayed in touch,” Moroney said.
Baliles served on Fishburne’s Board of Trustees from 1977 to 1994, and Moroney joined the board in 1992.
“So, he was one of my mentors during the overlap of my term,” Moroney said.
Baliles taught Moroney “a lot about how to maneuver through a board,” such as how to argue civilly.
Moroney said as a governor Baliles was “a deliberate, deep thinker,” and he learned that way of leadership as a student at Fishburne.
He also taught Moroney the importance of preparedness, and maintaining a narrow scope of focus on three or four ways to excel instead of attempting to excel at many.
Moroney said he last saw Baliles in April at a Fishburne Colonel Young Brigade event. Baliles was a charter member of the group, which includes major Fishburne donors, and he continued to donate throughout his life to the school.
When Baliles graduated Fishburne, Moroney said he was Battalion Commander, the highest rank that a Fishburne cadet can achieve.
Baliles frequently returned to Fishburne to speak at events, including speaking to the alumni association.
In a speech he gave at a Colonel Young Brigade event in 1987, Moroney remembers Baliles saying: “Every day of my life I apply the lessons I learned and lived at Fishburne Military School.”
Baliles, known to friends and colleagues as Jerry, was “big on education in Virginia,” according to Moroney.
“He really believed in the fact that Fishburne gave him the jump he needed” after growing up in the southwest of Virginia, Moroney said.
Originally, Baliles came to Fishburne with a plan of later joining the military.
But Fishburne shaped how Baliles would come to learn to deal with others and how to make decisions.
Moroney attributes the lessons at Fishburne that molded Baliles into a man who would become governor of Virginia as “really why he stayed so closely to the school his entire adult life.”
“Jerry was a great guy, and a real, true Virginia gentleman,” Moroney said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.