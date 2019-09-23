Fishburne Military School has been named to Virginia Living Magazine’s list of Top High Schools & Colleges for 2019.
The list includes almost 150 public and private high schools and four-year and two-year colleges “leading the way in innovation across the state,” according to a press release from the military school in Waynesboro.
Virginia Living’s list acknowledges schools for “excellence and innovation” in Arts & Humanities, Science, Math & Technology, Performing Arts, Health & Medicine and Capital Improvements.
“Fishburne Military School has enjoyed a great many successes over the years, but being recognized for our core mission – developing educated and honorable young men – is something that makes us proudest of all,” said Fishburne’s Superintendent Capt. Mark Black in the press release.
The military school was founded in 1879 by Waynesboro native and Washington College graduate Professor James A. Fishburne to prepare young men in grades 7 to 12 for leadership and service.
The school has launched a successful Science, Engineering, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) initiative in recent years, as well as completed IT and classroom technology upgrades and, at the end of September, will celebrate the opening of the $4.5 million Hitt-Millar Field House for athletics, training and other cadet activities.
