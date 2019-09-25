Normally it’s bridges that build connections, but Fishburne Military School is hoping its newest building will strengthen connections with the Waynesboro community.
The Hitt-Millar Field House was made possible by donations from 1953 Fishburne graduate Russell Hitt, who lives in Washington, D.C., and his son-in-law, Jim Millar. Millar and wife Tracy Millar’s son, James E. Millar, who graduated from Fishburne in 2007, and Hitt’s grandson, Gage Nash, who graduated Fishburne in 2012.
“One, we’re very thankful that we have people within the school [alumni] who have graced us with the generous donation of this [building],” said Capt. Mark Black, Fishburne’s superintendent.
Black said Fishburne’s mission is “to forge educated, honorable young men of courage,” the same mission Professor James Fishburne had when he founded the school in 1879.
The Hitt-Millar Field House will provide space when the weather prohibits events from being held outside.
“So, it’s a great blessing,” Black said.
The field house is the first construction at Fishburne since the Hobby–Hudgins Library was finished 20 years ago.
“More importantly, I’m excited because it fulfills a need that we had. It’s meaningful to me as an administrator that we have alumni who are dedicated to the cause,” Black said.
The field house also sets an example to cadets, and conveys to them the importance, Black said, of leaving a legacy at the school.
“I really like, as an alum, to see the school expansion is great,” said Capt. Glenn Copenhaver, a 2008 graduate of Fishburne who is now serving as an admissions officer and lives on campus.
Copenhaver said the field house is an opportunity for the community to see what Fishburne does.
“I would say to come and experience the best kept secret in our region,” said Director of Development and Advancement Nicholas Mihailoff of Fishburne’s Hitt-Millar Field House. “One that everybody in our community can benefit from.”
The field house will be available for weddings, sports events, church events and other community events.
Mihailoff said the venue has already received local and national interest from organizations interested in renting the space.
“So under one umbrella is a unique opportunity,” Mihailoff said.
He added Fishburne especially welcomes youth organizations and events to the field house.
“I think the donation of this building really speaks to the camaraderie, the brotherhood and the impact that we have on our students,” said Samantha Reed, Fishburne’s admissions director.
Reed said the donation that made the Hitt-Millar Field House possible is evidence that Fishburne has “a lifelong impact on them.”
This academic year, Fishburne has 146 students enrolled, according to Reed, who joined the school’s staff in early 2018.
The majority of the school’s students are 7-day boarders, and 20 are from the Valley.
The 2019-2020 academic year brought 46 new cadets to 7-12 grades, including two new 12th graders.
“Our middle schoolers are rocking right now,” Reed said of the school’s 32 enrolled middle school students.
Harman Construction Inc. of Harrisonburg came on site in September 2018 to begin construction of the field house, however, Project Superintendent Phil Reece discovered caverns and pits in the ground that had to be filled in before the foundation could be done.
The project was delayed for six weeks, according to Reece, while a geologist was called in from Richmond to inspect the ground.
Then 30 to 40 men were on site each week day getting the work done, including Harman Project Manager Eric Cash and sub-contractors. Reece said that 78,000 bricks were laid from May 1 to the end of August of this year.
“I like it,” said Reece. “Every time you get done with a job it’s usually nothing but good memories.”
Reece added that it was great working with everyone at Fishburne Military School.
