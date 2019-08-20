FISHERSVILLE — A new 3-D printer is now available at the Augusta County Library for use by library patrons. Pricing begins at 10 cents per gram.
Patrons can have a design printed by bringing their completed .STL file on a USB flash drive to the Fishersville Help Desk, according to a press release. The print request form, as well as the library’s 3-D printing policy, are online at http://tinyurl.com/ACL3DPrint.
Requests for printing on the 3-D printer are taken on a first come, first serve basis, and, as the press release stated, usually take one or two days to complete.
Designs must be ready to slice and print when submitted, the press release stated. The library cannot create custom requests.
“Our Prusa 3-D printer can do both fun and functional objects,” said Matt Frenger, the Augusta County Library Systems Service Technician, in the press release. “We’ve test printed cookie cutters, basic tools and even a gimbal mount holder for a drone camera. We look forward to experiencing our patrons’ creativity.”
The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy., Fishersville, and can be reached at (540)885-3961 or (540) 949-6354. Hours of operation are: Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays.