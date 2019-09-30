Five schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are not fully accredited this year, according to data released Monday.
Greer and Woodbrook elementaries and Murray High School in Albemarle were accredited with conditions along with Buford Middle and Walker Upper Elementary schools in Charlottesville. Those five schools will be required to submit improvement plans to the state. Schools that fail to implement improvement plans can be denied accreditation.
About 7% of Virginia schools were accredited with conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Last year, Greer and Walker both received that designation.
Many of the schools did not earn full accreditation this year because of how students, particularly black students and those with disabilities, scored on reading and writing tests. If one or more student group doesn’t meet the state benchmark in either English or math, a school could be accredited with conditions.
The scores are calculated using pass rates and student growth.
Woodbrook, Greer and Buford all have new principals this year. The new building leaders previously led schools that scored high marks in the annual accreditation ratings.
Clark Elementary is the only school in the area to improve its status and earn full accreditation. All student groups met the state benchmark in math.
Charlottesville division spokeswoman Beth Cheuk said accreditation is one of many data points the school system uses to assess itself.
“We want to do better every year,” Cheuk said.
Improvement efforts for the division’s schools will reflect the schools’ plans to make sure “we are serving students well,” she said.
Declines in performance on state reading tests — especially among black and economically disadvantaged students — resulted in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English, according to the state’s news release.
“This is the second year that schools have been evaluated under the 2017 [state] Board of Education-approved accreditation standards, and this new system for measuring the progress and needs of schools is doing exactly what it was designed to do,” said James Lane, the state superintendent of public instruction, in the release.
In Albemarle, achievement gaps in English were prevalent across student groups and schools; however, many schools narrowed the gap in math scores. Division-wide, math pass rates ticked up to 81% from 76% in the 2017-18 school year.
Albemarle County schools spokesman Phil Giaramita wrote in an email that the improvement in math is helpful “given how strong math scores usually are a faithful indicator of future academic success in all subjects.”
Giaramita added that the state’s emphasis on student growth provides a more accurate and complete assessment of schools.
Achievement gaps
Accreditation is based on several indicators including proficiency and growth in English and math and absenteeism rates, among others. Schools can be a level one, two or three on any of the indicators. This is the second year of the new system.
If every indicator is at either level one or two, a school is accredited. Schools with one or more level three performance are accredited with conditions.
Level one means the school meets or exceeds the state standard or shows “adequate” improvement. Level two means schools are near the state standard or are making progress from a level three distinction. Level three means schools are performing below the state standard.
“… These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department’s support and expertise,” Lane said in the release.
The accreditation ratings follow last month’s release of pass rates on the state’s Standards of Learning exams in reading, writing, math, history and science. Math was the only subject in which pass rates increased in Albemarle County or Charlottesville, though both were below the state average.
The city and county school boards will review state data at their meetings in October.
Greer made progress toward meeting state standards, compared with its 2017-18 test scores. However, black students and those with disabilities did not meet the state benchmark in either English or math.
Greer Elementary 2018-19 English Scores
|Student Groups
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Percent Showing EL Progress or Proficiency
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|53
|8
|12
|6
|79
|21
|Asian
|60
|0
|27
|13
|100
|0
|Black
|38
|10
|15
|0
|63
|37
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|43
|9
|16
|7
|76
|24
|English Learners
|49
|10
|18
|21
|97
|3
|Hispanic
|43
|9
|19
|17
|88
|12
|Students with Disabilities
|29
|5
|17
|7
|57
|43
|White
|76
|4
|1
|4
|85
|15
Greer Elementary 2018-19 Math Scores
|Student Group
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|64
|9
|6
|80
|20
|Asian
|81
|6
|13
|100
|0
|Black
|45
|7
|7
|60
|40
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|58
|12
|8
|78
|22
|English Learners
|68
|18
|9
|95
|5
|Hispanic
|67
|16
|5
|89
|11
|Students with Disabilities
|42
|13
|4
|60
|40
|White
|80
|7
|4
|91
|9
Science scores at Woodbrook fell below the state standard — 59% of the students passed and the state benchmark is 70%. Additionally, black students didn’t meet the English benchmark, nor did students with disabilities in English or math.
Woodbrook Elementary 2018-19 English Scores
|Student Groups
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Percent Showing EL Progress or Proficiency
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|63
|5
|6
|4
|78
|22
|Asian
|56
|6
|6
|13
|81
|19
|Black
|40
|6
|9
|0
|55
|45
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|51
|8
|9
|6
|74
|26
|English Learners
|50
|12
|14
|21
|98
|2
|Hispanic
|55
|13
|13
|8
|88
|12
|Students with Disabilities
|22
|11
|19
|0
|52
|48
|White
|84
|1
|1
|5
|91
|9
Woodbrook Elementary 2018-19 Math Scores
|Student Groups
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|69
|10
|5
|84
|16
|Asian
|55
|15
|15
|85
|15
|Black
|54
|9
|7
|70
|30
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|60
|13
|8
|81
|19
|English Learners
|66
|22
|12
|100
|0
|Hispanic
|65
|21
|5
|91
|9
|Students with Disabilities
|22
|7
|22
|52
|48
|White
|85
|6
|1
|93
|7
Giaramita said culturally responsive teaching practices will be the focus at those schools and throughout the division, as well as implementing professional learning communities, which schools Superintendent Matt Haas previously has discussed.
"The achievement gap is the primary target for improvement," Giaramita said.
Murray High was dinged for absenteeism. About 28.75% of its students were chronically absent in the 2018-19 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of the school year, regardless of reason, according to the state.
Giaramita said this is the first year Murray has had an issue with attendance. Murray, a charter school, had fewer than 100 students enrolled during the 2018-19 school year.
“They are reviewing all absences and will be handling each student involved on an individual basis to determine how the school can be more supportive going forward,” Giaramiata wrote in an email.
He added that the school will place more of an emphasis on relationships with families and improvements to curriculum that focus on project-based learning.
“The idea is that by making school more engaging, the interest level of students in school will be stronger,” he wrote.
Science scores at Walker Upper Elementary did not meet the state standard — 56% of students passed the test. In addition, black students didn't meet the state benchmark in English or math and those with disabilities didn’t hit the threshold in English.
Walker Upper Elementary 2018-19 English Scores
|Student Groups
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Percent Showing EL Progress or Proficiency
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|63
|5
|6
|2
|76
|24
|Asian
|61
|3
|8
|16
|87
|13
|Black
|43
|8
|9
|1
|61
|39
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|43
|7
|10
|4
|65
|35
|English Learners
|48
|7
|14
|17
|86
|14
|Hispanic
|53
|5
|8
|5
|70
|30
|Students with Disabilities
|35
|9
|11
|1
|56
|44
|White
|86
|2
|2
|1
|91
|9
At Buford, similar gaps among those student groups, as well as students from low-income families, resulted in being accredited with conditions.
In Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Madison and Orange counties, all schools were fully accredited. Tye River Elementary was the only school in Nelson County accredited with conditions. Buckingham County’s elementary, primary and middle schools all were accredited with conditions.
Buford Middle 2018-19 Math Scores
|Student Groups
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|84
|4
|3
|91
|9
|Asian
|88
|4
|8
|100
|0
|Black
|49
|6
|8
|63
|37
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|56
|7
|9
|72
|28
|English Learners
|71
|11
|16
|98
|2
|Hispanic
|75
|7
|4
|85
|15
|Students with Disabilities
|43
|11
|7
|61
|39
|White
|84
|4
|3
|91
|9
Buford Middle 2018-19 English Scores
|Student Groups
|Percent Passing
|Percent Passing With Recovery
|Percent Showing Growth
|Percent Showing EL Progress or Proficiency
|Accreditation Combined Rate
|No Proficiency or Growth
|All Students
|68
|2
|3
|2
|74
|26
|Asian
|65
|0
|6
|18
|88
|12
|Black
|45
|3
|5
|0
|53
|47
|Econimcally Disadvantaged
|48
|2
|4
|3
|58
|42
|English Learners
|53
|2
|12
|29
|96
|4
|Hispanic
|79
|1
|5
|2
|86
|14
|Students with Disabilities
|30
|4
|10
|0
|44
|56
|White
|86
|0
|0
|2
|89
|11
