The driver accused of hitting and killing a Staunton man in May is facing vehicular homicide charges following his indictment last week by an Augusta County grand jury.
Tyler Scott Weaver, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Thursday, according to court records. A hearing is set for Aug. 9 in Augusta County Circuit Court in the case following his July 22 indictment on one count of manslaughter in a vehicle.
Weaver also faces a misdemeanor reckless operation charge in Augusta County General District Court, where a hearing has been set for Oct. 3
At the time of the fatal crash, he was charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle. Virginia State Police said then that fatigue may have been a factor.
On Tuesday, Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said police found evidence during the course of their investigation that Weaver had been texting around the time he struck Cupp, which led prosecutors to seek the indictment.
The involuntary manslaughter charge is a Class 5 felony, which carries up to 10 years in prison, $2,500 in fines and driver’s license revocation upon conviction.
State police reported that on May 16 Weaver was driving a 1999 BMW 328I north on U.S. 11 at Overlook Avenue near a Royal Mart gas station in Mount Sidney. Police say at 7 p.m. he crossed the centerline and struck 27-year-old Jeremy A. Cupp, who died two days later from his injuries.
After striking Cupp, the BMW hit a stop sign and an embankment before coming to a stop in the middle of the intersection, state police said. Weaver was not injured in the crash.
According to online court records, Weaver has been cited for several previous traffic violations.
He was listed as a Waynesboro resident when charged by state police with reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph in connection with a March 9, 2018, offense. In that case, court records show his license was suspended for six months and he was fined $2,500 following a May 24, 2018, hearing in Augusta County General District Court. The following month, he received a $100 fine for a reckless driving charge in Waynesboro General District Court.