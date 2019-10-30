This Halloween, you can expect to see plenty of Fortnite characters, unicorns, Marvel heroes, and vampires wandering about, according to Roger Cabell, who works at Spirit Halloween in Waynesboro.
Cabell and two other Spirit Halloween workers weighed in on what is trending this year in the costume world, based on popular customer purchases.
Teresa Ervin, also a worker at Spirit Halloween, said that another popular trend this year is costumes inspired by Stephen King’s It. Classics horror characters such as Freddie and Jason have also been popular, of course, she said. Steampunk outfits and accessories have also been selling well.
Cabell and Jewel Peyton added that there will likely be many Sanderson sisters out and about, from the famous Hocus Pocus, which is another top trend for 2019.
The Joker and Harley Quinn also remain in the running.
“Somebody wanted the teeth, and we didn’t have enough of the teeth,” Ervin said.
Customers have also asked about hair products to complete their Joker look, Cabell said.
Other locals have noticed the unicorn trend this year, especially among children.
“We’ve seen a lot of unicorns this year,” said Nicole Thisdell, who was visiting the Waynesboro Public Library with her four-year-old daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.