This Halloween, you can expect to see plenty of Fortnite characters, unicorns, Marvel heroes, and vampires wandering about, according to Roger Cabell, who works at Spirit Halloween in Waynesboro.

Cabell and two other Spirit Halloween workers weighed in on what is trending this year in the costume world, based on popular customer purchases.

Teresa Ervin, also a worker at Spirit Halloween, said that another popular trend this year is costumes inspired by Stephen King’s It. Classics horror characters such as Freddie and Jason have also been popular, of course, she said. Steampunk outfits and accessories have also been selling well.

Cabell and Jewel Peyton added that there will likely be many Sanderson sisters out and about, from the famous Hocus Pocus, which is another top trend for 2019.

The Joker and Harley Quinn also remain in the running.

“Somebody wanted the teeth, and we didn’t have enough of the teeth,” Ervin said.

Customers have also asked about hair products to complete their Joker look, Cabell said.

Other locals have noticed the unicorn trend this year, especially among children.

“We’ve seen a lot of unicorns this year,” said Nicole Thisdell, who was visiting the Waynesboro Public Library with her four-year-old daughter.

