Area law enforcement will be taking steps toward reducing assaults on Saturday.
The fourth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes lets law enforcement officers literally step into women’s shoes and compete in a relay race wearing high heels, all to take a stand against domestic violence.
Law enforcement officers representing Augusta Correctional Center, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Middle River Regional Jail, and Staunton Police Department will gather at the Wilson Memorial High School track between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday. The event is open to the public and hosted by New Directions Center, Inc.
“We are trying to meet victims, survivors, in their immediate needs,” said Kristen Cook, director of client services at New Directions Center, Inc.
The center, which serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, stalking and trafficking, receives around 800 hotline calls each year, she added.
October is domestic violence awareness month, Cook said, and Walk a Mile in Her Shoes events are held all over the nation. New Directions Center decided to bring the awareness event closer to home, and for the past several years, law enforcement teams from Waynesboro and Staunton cities and Augusta County rally to support domestic violence survivors and raise awareness to the reality of the problem.
“We have a couple teams that are very competitive,” Cook said. “Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has walked away with the trophy twice.”
Officers submit shoe size requests every year for their race. This year’s record was a size 17 shoe, Cook said.
Women, men, and children alike can be victims of abuse, and survivors of all demographics can find free and confidential support with New Directions. Emergency shelter, accompaniment to a hospital, emotional support, and other needs that survivors face can be found through the organization.
“We hope that this event will bring more awareness about what we do and why we do it,” said Rosalind Cook, volunteer and outreach coordinator for New Directions Center.
In addition to the relay race, the event will include door prizes, food, live music, children’s activities, and a memorial walk commemorating the 14 local victims of homicide resulting from domestic violence that have occurred since 2009.
While the event is meant to be family-friendly, Rosalind said, it is also necessary to remind participants of the chilling reality of abuse and violence.
“When a gun is in the home, it increases the chances of a homicide by 500%,” Rosalind said.
Cook and Rosalind hope that attendees and participants will be inspired to rally in support of domestic abuse survivors.
A crisis line is available to call 24/7 at (540) 886-6800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.