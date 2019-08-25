VERONA — Amanda Glover has had the good fortune, she says, to be able to build a career without having to stray far from her Rockbrige County roots.
Not that Augusta County’s economic development director didn’t once dream of moving to the big city. But the 2002 Virginia Tech grad soon came to realize that the path she thought she’d take as teenager maybe wasn’t where she wanted to go after all.
“As much as you want to leave home at 16, at 22, home isn’t such a bad place,” Glover recalls of her change of attitude. “The Valley is a pretty good place to live. We’re here to stay.”
Glover, who earlier this month submitted her resignation from the position she’s held since September 2013, began her career in Buena Vista. There, soon after college, she became that small city’s first business development coordinator. A few years later Glover came to Staunton, where she served in the city’s economic development office for more than seven years.
She now lives on a few acres near Churchville with husband John and their year-old son. She’s even able to maintain a living link to her time growing up, raising a few farm animals that are distant descendants of her 4-H and FFA projects.
But a desire to spend more time with her new son led to “a very hard decision” to step down from her job of nearly six years.
“That first year is so fast,” Glover said. “Work will be there. I want to take advantage of [spending time with him] before he’s all grown up and moving out.”
Glover agreed to continue in her position through the end of the month and assist the county during the transition while a new director is hired.
County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald said county staff are discussing how to craft the position requirements “to get everything we’re looking for in there” before conducting a search, which he previously said would be national in scope.
Fitzgerald would like to interview qualified applicants by the end of September and fill the vacancy later in the fall, although that will depend on the candidates.
The Augusta County Economic Development and Tourism office is tasked with recruiting new businesses, helping existing businesses expand and nurturing small business startups.
The current salary for the director’s position is $84,483 and the county’s pay scale falls between $77,326 and $120,188, depending on experience and qualifications, Fitzgerald said.
The Economic Development and Tourism office has one staff member in addition to the director’s post, that of marketing coordinator, a position now held by Rebekah Castle.
Fitzgerald said Glover and Castle have been instrumental in bringing new businesses to the county as well as marketing the area to visitors, both important pieces to keeping the local economy healthy and growing.
“We want to experience growth, create opportunities for people to better themselves [with] good-paying jobs,” he said. “We work very hard to recruit solid jobs to the county. ... We had a lot of success this past year. We’re certainly looking for the right person to continue that, keep things moving in the right direction.”
Since becoming economic development director, Glover has helped to bring 30 new or expanded companies to Augusta, resulting in more than $355 million in investment and the creation of nearly 1,400 jobs, according to the county.
Economic development successes during her tenure include the $104 million expansion announced this spring at Hershey Chocolate in Stuarts Draft and last year’s announcement by Provides US Inc., which makes heat exchangers, that the company would invest almost $900,000 to expand operations in Verona.
Glover also points to the growing success at Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona.
The 400-acre industrial park, purchased by the county in 1994, has picked up momentum in the last decade and is now certified as a Tier 4 site in the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. Among recent developments, Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America announced in August 2018 that it would build a 72,000-square-foot facility next to its former Mill Place location, a multimillion dollar investment made in part with help from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
Glover’s office also has added to its online presence. In February 2015, it launched an economic development website, followed by one geared toward entrepreneurs in August 2016 and a tourism site in March 2018.
“I’m really proud of work for our promotional materials,” Glover said.
During her time recruiting businesses to Augusta County, she’s said there’s been a big change in what companies are seeking.
“The amount of information businesses need and the time in which they need it is exponentially faster,” Glover said.
While Augusta County has many advantages — proximity to Interstates 81 and 64 and rail service are extremely important — having a ready workforce to meet the needs of potential employers is something the area struggles with, something it has in common with much of the nation.
“Today, it is one of the first questions people will ask. Can they find the people they need to fill the jobs they have,” Glover said.
The choice to step away from her full-time career, Glover said, is a “temporary decision.” In the meantime, she will provide consulting services to businesses through her new company, Sapience LLC.
Glover said she will use her experience and knowledge to help firms navigate economic development from their perspective.
But she’s already missing the people with whom she’s worked for the last six years.
“It’s been great. When it’s a great team, it’s hard to leave,” Glover said.