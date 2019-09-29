God's creatures are blessings: Event honors Saint Francis' life

Blessings were bestowed on all creatures great and small Sunday afternoon.
Pets ranging from guinea pigs to dogs came with their human families to Coyner Springs Park on Sunday to be blessed by clergy members from various local churches for the annual blessing of the animals.
The blessing of the animals commemorates Saint Francis, known particularly for his love and respect for nature and all creatures great and small, said Father Benjamin Badgett of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Waynesboro.
“A lot of what Saint Francis’s life taught is about experiencing God and creation, and all things great and small, but especially knowing that we can experience communing with God and nature,” Badgett said. “I think our pets are kind of neat, because they’re tokens of our heart, which means that they’re part of our families, and they’re things that we love. We adopt them into our way of loving, so it’s a nice reminder to open our hearts to those that are smaller. We’ve been given a blessing to have all of God’s creatures in our lives.”
A reverent liturgy preceded a time of individual blessings and prayers bestowed upon numerous pets in attendance. St. John’s Episcopal Church, St. John’s Catholic Church, First Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church, and Grace Lutheran Church were among the churches represented.
PetSmart, Humanitarians of Pet Education (HOPE), and the Friends of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center were also at the event to support animals, promote adoption and engage with the community. Pet food donations were collected to be distributed among local shelters and agencies seeking to help animals in Waynesboro and Augusta County.
For many years, several Waynesboro churches have celebrated a yearly blessing of the animals on their own. This year, Sheri Laubach, a volunteer for the Humane Society of the United States, decided to organize an event that could bring churches and the community together to celebrate and bless pets in a collective ceremony while also promoting animal adoption.
“We decided to do it in the community so that people who are not part of a church, that may not get to go to a blessings event, would get to come to a community one,” Laubach said. “I had the idea, then, that what we would do is make it into a pet blessing and adoption event.”
The Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi is celebrated on October 4, so the blessing of the animals is always held at this time. Of course, animals from families of all denominations were welcome at the blessing ceremony. Badgett and his family have several pets of their own: a menagerie consisting of two guinea pigs, a fish, a dog and a cat.
Moshi, a 5-year-old black Lab mix, attended the ceremony with her human mom, Ann D. Moshi found her forever home with Ann just last Saturday, making her weekend extra blessed.
“I wanted to see how she does with people,” Ann said, taking the opportunity to both bless and socialize her newest family member.
Kelly Matherly and Blue, a black Lab, also enjoyed the event.
“I work at the Wildlife Center of Virginia,” Matherly said, “so I’m used to showing up for animal causes. It is very important to me to support wildlife and domestic animals.”
Matherly has another Labrador and a cat at home.
The pet food collected from donations will be distributed to the Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center and HOPE as they continue their mission of helping animals, Laubach said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.