Henry Thomas Goforth III of Stuarts Draft will represent the South River District on the Augusta County School Board beginning in January.
According to the Augusta County Voter Registration office, Goforth received 1,240 of write-in votes Tuesday night.
Write-in candidate Kimberley Baisley-Byers of Stuarts Draft received 172 votes.
On Wednesday, Goforth, 61, said he is “excited, humbled and also relieved that it’s over.”
“I’ve learned a lot,” said Goforth. “I’ve never run for an office before. I feel fortunate that my opponent, Mrs. Baisley-Byers, and I ran our campaigns the right way.”
A total of 1,602 votes for write-in candidates was received for the South River District, but no one else reached the more than 10 percent needed for reporting, according to the Augusta County Voter Registration office.
The write-in results are unofficial until canvassing ends on Friday, however, officials did not anticipate any more votes.
Goforth and his wife, Jacque, live in Stuarts Draft. He is the father of two daughters and three grandsons.
A graduate of Bluefield State College in West Virginia, Gorforth retired after 38 years of teaching and coaching. He taught English, Health, physical education and driver’s education at Stuarts Draft High School for 23 years and at Riverheads High for a year. He coached football, track, and boys and girls tennis.
“I just first want to get my feel for how things are done,” Goforth said of his first goal after joining the school board.
Goforth looks forward to being an advocate on the board for students and teachers.
“Whatever I can do to make things better for both groups is what I want to work on,” he said.
He said he thanks residents of Stuarts Draft and the South River District “for their faith in me.”
“I hope to work hard for their support and faith,” Goforth said.
Baisley-Byers said she has known Goforth since she was a child, and she is happy with how she ran her race and how Goforth ran his.
“I think Coach Goforth is going to do a wonderful job, and that it’s a win for Augusta County Schools all around,” Baisley-Byers said Wednesday.
She said she is unsure of when she might run again for office in the future.
“It was truly an honor to work alongside [Goforth] at the polls [Tuesday], and it was an honor to run against him,” she said.
Completing Augusta County School Board will be Chairman Tim Swortzel of the Wayne District, who received 98 percent of votes, Vice Chairman Nicholas T. Collins of the North River District, who earned 98.7 percent of votes, and John Ward of the Riverheads District, who received 98.8 percent of votes.
In fall 2021, Middle River’s David R. Shiflett, Beverley Manor’s Donna H. Wells and Dr. John L. Ocheltree Jr. in the Pastures District will consider reelection when their terms are up.
