A 36-year-old Greenville woman died Sept. 28, after the motorcycle she was a passenger on slid and hit a guardrail on exit 235 of Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police Trooper S. Stagner continues to investigate the single-vehicle crash in Augusta County, according to a press release, which occurred at 11:30 a.m. after a 2016 Harley-Davidson was traveling north on I-81 and overturned at the exit 235 ramp.

Police said the motorcycle slid up the exit ramp and struck a guardrail.

The operator of the motorcycle, James S. Truxell, 33, of Greenville was transported to Augusta Medical for treatment of minor injuries.

The passenger, Jessica L. Truxell, died at the scene.

Both were wearing helmets.

