A dish called the Best of the Blue Ridge Veggie Pasta won first place at the National 4-H Food Challenge in Texas on Tuesday.
And the dish was made by four local 4-H Augusta County students who call themselves The Spice Girls.
The Spice Girls — Ashlyn Miller, Kylee Miller, Jessica Layman and Moriah McCaskill — also won first place at the state competition at Virginia Tech in June.
“I think a big part [of our success] is the team work and the communication,” said Moriah, 14, of Verona.
Moriah is a freshman at The Covenant School.
Her favorite part of competing in Texas at the Texas State Fair was actually making the dish.
“I really enjoyed the actual cooking part, and the steps to making the dish,” she said.
Moriah and Jessica, 14, joined The Spice Girls about a year and a half ago.
Moriah said the team is also successful because of the hard work each of them puts in “to achieve this goal.”
“It feels really nice,” Moriah said of winning first place at nationals.
For Moriah, the most difficult part of competing in Dallas was this was the first time the team had only two ingredients to begin creating a dish.
“So that was a little difficult, and a little challenging to start off with only two ingredients,” she said.
They began with acorn squash and penne pasta.
“I think it turned out nice,” Moriah said of the finished product.
She said the dish “looked great” on the plate for the judges.
Moriah said she has no plans to pursue a career in cooking after high school, “but I do really enjoy cooking,” so she expects to do more of what she enjoys.
Kylee, 19, is a sophomore at Piedmont Virginia Community College. She and her sister, Ashlyn, 17, have competed together for several years.
“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” Kylee Miller said.
She said it feels unreal that the competition is over and the team does not have to keep practicing. And that they won first place at nationals.
The most difficult part of competition on Tuesday for Kylee was that during the event the woman in charge of the competition went around to each team and interviewed members of the team while they were preparing meals.
The questions were a distraction for the competition participants.
Kylee said her questions were mostly specific to what her team was cooking, except she asked Ashlyn what it was like to compete with her sister.
“I was really proud of my team’s presentation,” Kylee said of her favorite part of the competition.
Eighty percent of points from the judges come from the meal’s presentation at the end of the competition, and The Spice Girls had thus far struggled with presentation skills.
“It was really nerve wrecking, but all of us killed it,” Kylee said.
What she most enjoyed about being in Dallas was visiting the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, where she saw literally thousands of pumpkins and the display theme was characters from the comic strip “Peanuts,” with which visitors could have their pictures taken.
“It was beautiful,” said Kylee, who is pursuing an associate’s degree in Liberal Arts and hopes to someday become a speech therapist.
Ashlyn, a homeschooled senior, lives in Staunton.
“It’s absolutely surreal,” she said of winning first place. “I immediately burst into tears when they announced it.”
For Ashlyn, winning at nationals was also sad because it is the end of her team’s journey of competing in food challenges. Regulations require each individual can compete at state only once in a category.
The most difficult part of competing in Texas, for Ashlyn, she said was “the mind game of it.”
In order to lessen the pressure of competition, she had to tell herself that they made it to nationals, and not winning first place would be alright. The team had succeeded in raising $7,500 for their coach, three parents and the team to travel to Texas.
After three years of competing, Ashlyn said she had to ask herself: “Am I going to be able to deliver?” But she had to let go of that pressure and concentrate.
The other challenge was that the Texas State Fair changed the rules that the team had rehearsed together for more than a year: instead of an entire pantry of ingredients, they had access to only five items.
Ashlyn’s favorite part about Tuesday was “the competition itself and knowing we worked so hard for this.”
“I just had to remind myself to enjoy this. Cooking is my heart’s passion,” she said.
Ashlyn plans to pursue a career in cooking.
“I’m just so proud of them,” said Megan Miller, mother of Ashlyn and Kylee. “They worked really hard.”
Megan said the team overcame obstacles and “persevered.”
“They came to do what they came to do,” she said.
Megan said the team had two ingredients to start with, but only five ingredients from the pantry. The team usually has unlimited access to the pantry.
“It was just beautiful considering the format was changed on them,” Megan said.
The dish looked “appetizing.”
“I just think they were very smart,” Megan said.
Tuesday’s competition was “such a great witness to their fortitude.”
“I think they did a great job of representing Augusta County,” Megan said.
