Habitat for Humanity celebrates Waynesboro ReStore opening

Waynesboro residents no longer have to drive to Staunton to make donations to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore or peruse the selection of household goods and items on the sales floor.
“I want to extend a heartfelt welcome from the city of Waynesboro,” said Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short Jr. Thursday afternoon.
He said that when he ran for council his slogan was “I believe in Waynesboro,” and the opening of the ReStore on Arch Avenue reaffirms that belief for him.
“This is an important hallmark to have this space reoccupied with a mission [to help individuals who need a hand up],” Short said just before he cut the ribbon for the store’s grand opening.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore opened July 3 at 252 Arch Avenue in downtown Waynesboro, but celebrated its official grand opening Thursday afternoon.
“We’re really happy to be here,” said Bill McKenna, manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Staunton. McKenna and Staunton ReStore Manager Tom Dumontier will share managing duties at the Waynesboro site.
McKenna said that since the Waynesboro store opened across the street from Kroger, the store has had great sales and donations coming in.
“That’s critically important obviously, because, without donations, we have nothing,” McKenna said.
ReStore is in the former The Salvation Army retail store. McKenna said Habitat tore down an interior wall, installed a second bathroom and removed a rug floor as part of renovations.
“One of the reasons we wanted to open a store in Waynesboro is we’re planning some big projects in the area,” McKenna, who lives in Mt. Sidney, said.
He said that Valley residents seem to assume that Habitat for Humanity only does work in Staunton, where the original ReStore is, but that is not true.
McKenna said the hope is that the Waynesboro store “erases that feeling.”
“I’m extremely happy to see ReStore 2 doing as well as it is although it’s a grand opening,” said Charlie Frankfort.
Frankfort is a Habitat for Humanity board member and has been with the organization since the Staunton ReStore opened in 2008. He lives in Staunton, and said he is looking for “really good things from Waynesboro.”
“It’s great that Waynesboro has been so welcoming,” he said.
According to Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lance Barton, the nonprofit searched for a site for a ReStore in Waynesboro for two years, including along Route 250.
“We made a conscious decision to be in downtown Waynesboro, because, to us, it’s centrally located,” said Barton.
The ReStore in Waynesboro, Barton said, “is a reintroduction to the community of Habitat for Humanity. We’ve been building in this city really for over 20 years.”
The nonprofit has plans in two years to break ground on a 25-home housing development at Kirby and C streets. Habitat for Humanity already owns six acres of the land for the housing project.
“Waynesboro has a fantastic history, and we want to plug ourselves in it,” Barton said.
Proceeds of sales at the Waynesboro ReStore will “go toward building affordable homes.”
The Waynesboro ReStore needs volunteers inside the store and to help build homes outside the store, particularly for Critical Home Repairs (CHR), a program geared toward senior residents.
Barton, who has been with Habitat for three years and lives in Staunton, said the nonprofit also has plans for “a pocket park” in the grassy area next to the Waynesboro ReStore’s parking lot.
“It’s something we can do to give back to Waynesboro,” Barton said.
The park will have picnic tables, grills, benches, and a bottle house as a memorial to honor individuals who have worked for Habitat.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Waynesboro is open Tuesdays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations are welcome at the back door of the store during business hours.
The ReStore in Waynesboro welcomes volunteers who are willing to work 4-hour shifts once a week by answering phones, cleaning merchandise and helping customers load cars. Call McKenna at (540) 886-1944, extension 104, or email restore@habitatsaw.org.
