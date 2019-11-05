24th district results
|Candidate
|City
|County
|Overall
|Percent
|Emmett Hanger
|2,997
|19,452
|46,871
|71.06%
|Annette Hyde
|2,100
|4,791
|18,670
|28.31%
|Write-In
|29
|99
|417
|0.63%
Incumbent Republican for the 24th District senate seat Emmett Hanger bested his opponent Annette Hyde, D-Radiant, in a landslide vote in Tuesday’s general election.
Hanger, R-Mount Solon, claimed more than 46,000 or 71% of the overall votes according to the Virginia Department of Elections unofficial results. Hyde earned more than 18,000 or 28% of the vote, while 417 or less than 1% of votes were cast for write-ins.
Hanger defeated Tina Freitas of Culpeper for the Republican nomination for his seventh state Senate term representing the district. The 24th district consists of the cities of Waynesboro and Staunton, the counties of Greene, Augusta and Madison and parts of Rockingham and Culpeper counties. After Tuesday’s election results, Hanger said he was “looking forward to continuing to work for the area.”
Hyde previously ran for the nomination to the House of Delegates in 2017 and fell in the party convention. After Tuesday’s results, Hyde said she would “never say never,” but at the moment was focused on 2020.
“The only thing I lost tonight was an election," Hyde said. "I’m a winner in so many other ways."
