Greta, a great horned owl, ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in 2016 after being hit by a train. Now, she stars in her very own book, “Greta the Great Horned Owl.”
Amanda Nicholson, director of outreach at the Wildlife Center, and book author Christie Gove-Berg were at the Waynesboro Public Library on Friday for a book tour.
“Greta the Great Horned Owl” is an educational children’s book featuring the story of the owl’s journey from injury to recovery.
“I was inspired by the story of Greta because, although she had both a fracture of her wing and a fracture of her leg, she recovered,” Gove-Berg said. “It wasn't easy but because The Wildlife Center of Virginia has so much expertise in wildlife rehab, she was able to return to the wild after surgery and physical therapy. It is inspirational to see humans work to fix problems created, in large part, because of our own population density. I believe we all have a responsibility to take care of the Earth and its creatures.”
Despite the injury, Greta’s story has a happy ending.
“It's amazing to think that any animal could survive such an injury — the owl had multiple broken bones — but fortunately, with surgery and a long recovery, she was able to regain perfect flight and was released later that same year,” Nicholson said.
On Friday at the library, Gove-Berg read the book and Nicholson brought out one of their educational ambassador owls, Alex the eastern screech owl. Nicholson explained Alex and other owls to the curious crowd.
“One of my favorite things about doing book signings is meeting kids who are passionate about wildlife,” Gove-Berg said. “It is really a privilege to be a writer and to get to publish these true stories about the heroes who work at wildlife centers and help our animal neighbors.”
Gove-Berg hoped people learned more about raptors from her books.
“I want them to learn about wildlife rehab and the common animal injuries that occur,” she said. “I want people to understand better the effect we have on the world around us. I believe strongly that when we understand and love something, we want to protect it and preserve it.”
Gove-Berg, from Minnesota, originally became inspired to write raptor rescue stories by the rescue of a juvenile bald eagle in Minnesota. She has also worked with the Wildlife Center of Virginia for a previous book, "Maggie the One-Eyed Peregrine Falcon.”
“Greta the Great Horned Owl," which is being sold at wildlifecenter.org, is Gove-Berg's third raptor rescue book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.