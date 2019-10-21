Virginia State Police identified Jennifer L. Charles, 59, of Harrisonburg Monday as the victim found dead inside a recreational vehicle Wednesday morning after a fire.
As previously reported, the fire began about 10:20 a.m. at the North 340 Campground off of Eastside Highway, and destroyed a 2008 Newmar RV.
Augusta County Fire and Rescue assisted state police at the scene, where a man escaped the fire and was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Charles was found dead inside the RV, and her remains transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
State police said Monday evidence does not indicate that the fire was suspicious in nature, and the origin and cause remain under investigation.
