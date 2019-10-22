The town of Archville is returning to the Waynesboro Public Library on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the 3rd annual Haunted Library. This year, the spooky occurrences in the haunted town – named after the neighboring Arch Avenue — are loosely inspired by the hit Netflix drama “Stranger Things.”
“Within Archville, every year something different is going on,” said Elzena Anderson, assistant director of the Waynesboro Public Library.
Haunted Library is crafted to be an event for individuals of all ages to enjoy. Children, adults, single individuals, families: Haunted Library provides a memorable Halloween experience for everyone.
“You definitely see families,” Anderson said, “but we also want other people outside of that to know, ‘Hey, this is for you, too.”
Since the Halloween event’s beginning, the library has drawn a crowd of approximately 400. Attendees will get to wander through haunted Archville, make crafts, participate in raffles and receive candy. A scary maze is also available for patrons who wish to be spooked – and plenty of other fun for anyone not so inclined.
“This year we have more activities for those who may not want to go through the haunted maze, as well as those who after going through the maze may want to participate in the activities,” said Anne Bacheller, program coordinator. “One of our primary goals is to serve community — all of the community.”
Guests are also invited to dress in costume.
Although the event is free, everyone is encouraged to donate at least $1. All funds go toward library programs.
Archville comes to life each year thanks to the tireless work of library staff and volunteers.
“For the last three years, the coolest part about this is staff and our volunteers coming together to make this program happen,” Anderson said.
Staff members assist with set-up, facilitate the event itself, and help to clean up afterward. After transforming the library into the town of Archville, staff will take on other roles, such as acting as characters in spooky scenes, helping with crafts, scaring the maze-goers, and making sure that guests have everything they need for a memorable experience.
Youth from Fishburne Military School assist with the event, from set-up to clean-up. Last year, Anderson said the Interact Club from Waynesboro High School pitched in as well, and they are returning again this year.
“[Fishburne cadets] have worked with us on different, various programs, but this program in particular has just been great working with them,” Anderson said. “They’re some amazing guys.”
The teen volunteers are also enthusiastic about dressing in makeup and costume, Anderson added.
“It’s just really nice being able to have them come on board to help us put this event together,” she said.
Anderson emphasized that having a director who is “super supportive” of the library’s many programs is important, and deeply appreciated.
“We’re really excited about this year,” Anderson said.
