The high heat and humidity that’s blanketed much of the eastern half of the U.S. in recent days will linger over Waynesboro at least through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The service’s Sterling Weather Forecast Office forecasts a high temperature of 95 on Friday and Saturday and 92 on Sunday.
But when combined with humidity, all three days will feel closer to 100, said meteorologist Kevin Witt.
“The high temperature is topping out around 90, 92 today. ... Feels like 95 with humidity,” Witt said from Sterling on Thursday. “Tomorrow’s high temperature [will be] around 95, but will feel like 99. On Saturday, around 95 again, and feel like 101 in the afternoon.”
The good news is that cooler, drier air will begin to move in Monday, when the heat will begin to break. Highs that day for Waynesboro are expected to drop below 90, reaching 88. On Tuesday, though, people will see a noticeable difference, with a high only around 80.
“It’s going to feel much better,” said Witt, noting that a cool front passing through Monday night may trigger some storms but will clear out much of the humidity for the rest of the week.
While 90-degree days during mid-July in the Shenandoah Valley aren’t particularly rare, high temperatures have been about 2 to 4 degrees above average throughout a widespread area that includes Waynesboro, Witt said. When the combined effect of humidity is taken into account, though, those heat indices are about 10 degrees above normal, he said.
As uncomfortable as is it may be in the immediate area, forecasts are even more extreme just to the north and east. Witt said heat advisories issued Thursday for Rockingham, Nelson and Albemarle counties will continue at least through Friday night and likely throughout the weekend. Although an advisory had not yet been issued for Waynesboro and Augusta County, that could change.
The heat advisory means the combination of heat and humidity in those areas, expected to feel well in excess of 100 degrees, will create dangerously unhealthy conditions, especially for vulnerable populations.
Witt advises that people stay cool, limit outdoor activities if possible to the early morning or in the evening and drink plenty of water.
“Even in the shade, it’s tough to breathe,” he said.
Also, Witt said it’s especially important not to leave children and pets unattended in vehicles and to check on the elderly.