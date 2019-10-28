A 15-year-old male was taken into custody at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday by Staunton Police Department for allegedly threatening to “kill or cause bodily harm” at Staunton High School in a post on social media.

According to a press release, the offense is a Class 6 felony.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

In a statement from Staunton City Schools on Monday, Staunton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith said the school system was notified Sunday evening of the threat on social media and “immediately notified the Staunton Police Department.”

Staunton police “reacted quickly” and arrested the suspect, and Smith sent a message to Staunton High parents in email, voicemail and text message before school began at 6 a.m. Monday.

“We are grateful to the police department for their swift response to the threat,” Smith said in the statement. “We also thank the students, parents and staff who alerted us to the situation. This speaks to the value our community places on keeping our kids safe. I can’t overemphasize the importance of reporting any threats or potential threats. If you see suspicious behavior or hear of threats to student and staff safety, please report them immediately.”

Smith said in the statement that “extra police security” will be provided at the high school for the next several days, as well as supplemental security and administrative support.

Counselors and school psychologists will be available to address student concerns at Staunton High in the following days.

According to Smith’s statement, Staunton High Principal Nate Collins plans “to meet with all students over the next few days to listen to concerns and ensure that we are responsive to students’ needs.”

“In the course of our investigation, we have not found any connection between this incident and any other discipline matters at our high school. We have been meeting with students and parents since last year to proactively eliminate unwanted behaviors in our schools. We take all of these situations very seriously and they will be handled accordingly,” Smith said in the statement.

Police said no further information will be released about the incident.

