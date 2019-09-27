Kate Collins Middle School teachers and administrative staff are taking their support of students outside the classroom Saturday morning and onto the football field at Waynesboro High School.
Teachers and staff will wear T-shirts that say: “KCMS athletes are our champions on and off the field” while they stand on the sidelines and watch about 30 Kate Collins boys on the senior and junior teams of the Waynesboro Quarterback Club Youth Football Program,.
A few Saturdays ago, Kate Collins Middle’s administrative team began attending the Saturday morning games, but this Saturday the school’s administrators will be joined by 15 to 20 teachers supporting the boys.
“One of our big pushes is to always connect with our kids outside of school,” said Kate Collins Middle Principal Joshua Herndon.
Herndon said the school’s administrative team and teachers do what they can to participate in what Kate Collins Middle students are interested in and what they care about outside of school.
“And to show that we care about them,” Herndon said.
Then a few weeks ago, Kate Collins Middle Assistant Principal Katrina Lassiter emailed all teachers and encouraged them to attend this Saturday’s game.
“We had a really good response from the teachers,” Herndon said.
A teacher even hung a schedule of the football games in the hallway.
The seniors play at 10 a.m. and the junior team at 11 a.m.
The response from the students and their families “has been really positive,” Herndon said.
“It goes from saying we care to showing we care,” Herndon said.
Katherine Stevey is a 7th-grade Life Sciences teacher at Kate Collins Middle. She has already been to a couple of other games.
She is “so excited” about Saturday.
“I definitely wanted to get involved in something bigger, because our kids are so excited about us coming,” said Stevey.
She added that her students always ask her to come to the events that they are involved in outside of school, and at the beginning of each semester she asks them for their schedules.
“Then, once you go, they wave to us when they see you at school the next week,” Stevey said.
Some family members are not always able to make it to the games because they have to work, Stevey said, so the support from teachers makes up for family absences at some of the games.
On Thursday, Stevey said a student asked her if she was coming to Saturday’s game and when she told him she was, he said when he makes a touchdown, he will point to her in the stands.
“They’re so excited,” Stevey said.
Stevey, who was Waynesboro Public Schools’ 2019 Teacher of the Year, said she was thinking about how much more she could do to show her students she supports them, “because it makes such a big difference.”
Kate Collins Middle’s school motto is “Every child, every minute, every day.”
“And Saturday is a day, too,” Stevey said.
Stevey lives in Fishersville, and her daughter who attends Wilson Middle School will join in Badger pride on Saturday morning.
“We want the students and community to know that our care for the students is not just [within the school],” said Kate Collins Middle Assistant Principal Marcy Nester.
Herndon said that the football coach has been invited to visit the school, and it has been great for the students to see their coach at school, not just on the football field.
The coach’s presence at school “communicates to them that we’re all working together to support you as student athletes.”
“It goes a long way in the student-teacher relationship when the teacher can give the student a fist bump in the hallway [after seeing them play in a football game over the weekend],” Herndon said.
