Area children will have one less place to collect candy this Halloween.
On Wednesday night, Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro cancelled their annual trick-or-treat and costume contest event scheduled for 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Waynesboro.
“Due to the severe weather forecast and the safety and concern for the children and families, the Downtown Waynesboro Trick or Treat and Costume Contest for 2019 has been cancelled,” Sam Bosserman, club member and social media manager, said in a Facebook post.
The latest weather forecast turned ugly, calling for severe thunderstorms and strong winds in addition to rain.
“We’ve done trick-or-treat in the rain before, and actually we had planned to do it this year with the rain forecast,” Bosserman said. “We were fully ready to go with our raincoats on, but the severe warnings were really what brought it to a different level. We’re pretty upset that we had to make that decision, but safety was the biggest piece of it.”
In her seven or eight years as a Kiwanis club member, Bosserman cannot recall a time when the Halloween event has ever been cancelled.
Annie Hulen, a club board member who also helps with public relations, is as disappointed as everyone else about the cancellation.
Kiwanis members and the children planning to participate are not the only ones impacted by the cancellation. Numerous merchants and organizations downtown were planning to be involved in the event, handing out candy and welcoming trick-or-treaters.
“We put a lot of work into it, so we’re all pretty bummed,” Bosserman said. “We had about 35 merchants and organizations involved for this year. I know some of them will likely be as upset as we are that we had to cancel, but everyone hopefully will understand the reasoning.”
Last year, 1,200 to 1,500 children participated, Hulen said.
