Clerk results
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Steve Landes
|11,897
|49.27%
|Carolyn Bragg
|4,916
|20.35%
|Lauren Griffin
|3,227
|13.36%
|Miles Bobbitt
|2,700
|11.18%
|Tracy Pyles Jr.
|1,364
|5.65%
|Write-In
|46
|0.19%
Augusta County’s new Clerk of the Circuit Court is Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave.
Landes, a 1978 graduate of Buffalo Gap High School, received nearly 50 percent of votes Tuesday night.
“I’m very happy with the results to say the least,” Landes said.
He added he was aiming for the highest percentage he could get, and he was happy to have carried almost every precinct in the county.
“I’m very happy with that,” he said.
Despite not having represented all of Augusta County as a member of the House of Delegates, Landes said he saw support across the county.
Landes is looking forward to working for all residents of the county — Republicans and Democrats — as clerk of the court is a non-partisan position.
He looks forward to “building that trust and work ethic” with residents, as well as working with a “great staff” and getting to know each staff member one-on-one.
At the top of his list of goals to implement will be improving the technology of the office to better serve residents.
He is also looking forward to serving the residents of Augusta County and being a part of continuing to preserve the county’s history through court documents.
“That’s something we need to be proud of,” he said of the county's history.
After he is sworn in in December, Landes said he will bring together an advisory committee and continue to seek public input.
“I’m just so grateful for the support, for the encouragement we received.”
Landes said he and members of his campaign team knocked on 6,500 doors in Augusta County, and got the message out about his candidacy to local churches, Ruritan Clubs and other community organizations.
As clerk of the court, Landes said he wants to “continue to get out” in the community.
He looks forward to working with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and other constitutional officers in the county.
Landes would like to help create opportunities for youth, and talk to students in elementary, middle and high schools in the county about the clerk’s role and “how it impacts their lives.”
Landes’ election to the clerk position ends his more than 20 years of service in the House of Delegates representing the 25th District.
Carolyn S. Bragg of Stuarts Draft received 21 percent of votes, followed by 11 percent of votes going to Miles C. Bobbitt of Augusta County.
Lauren L. Griffin of Stuarts Draft earned 13 percent of votes, and Tracy C. Pyles Jr. of Deerfield received 5.7 percent of votes cast Tuesday night for clerk of the court.
