VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced Phase 4 of the Scholastic Way sidewalk project in Stuarts Draft is complete.
The Scholastic Way project provides a sidewalk throughway from U.S. 340, through the Stuarts Draft School Complex, along Augusta Farms Road, turning on Round Hill Drive, and to the intersection with Brittany Lane, according to a statement from the county on Tuesday.
Phase 4 completes the recent segment along Round Hill Drive ending at Brittany Lane, according to the statement. The sidewalk connects Stuarts Draft’s elementary, middle, and high schools to nearby neighborhoods.
“This project is helping to create a stronger sense of connection in Stuarts Draft,” Supervisor Butch Wells, who represents the Beverley Manor District, said in the statement. “Residents are able to enjoy the health benefits of walking within their community as well as have a wonderful option for commuting easily.”
Phase 4 added about 1,200 feet of handicapped-accessible sidewalk and was paid with the help of grants from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transportation Enhancement Program. That program provides funding for sidewalks, bike lanes and the conversion of rails to trails.
The grant funds 80% of eligible expenses from federal transportation dollars and 20%, along with noneligible expenses, is a local match from Augusta County. The county’s share was about $68,000 of the $341,000 total cost of the work, the statement said.
The Scholastic Way Project began in 2004 with a feasibility study that showed the increasing need to provide more access for pedestrians.
Grant funding for Phases 1, 2 and 3 allowed the county to begin building the sidewalk from U.S. 340, including the school complex, to the intersection of Augusta Farms Road and Round Hill Drive. Those grants were were received in 2010 and construction completed in 2013.
Funding for Phase 4 was granted in 2014. There is not yet an established timeframe or submitted grant proposal for Phase 5, which will extend the sidewalk along August Farms Road from the intersection of Round Hill Drive to the property line of Shenandoah Valley Estates.
