Children and therapy dogs came together Tuesday for story time at the Waynesboro Public Library.
Positive Paws therapy dogs joined children in a weekly library program, Happy Tails, that encourages kids to practice reading aloud without fear of judgment, promotes literacy, and makes reading fun instead of a chore.
“The thing that’s exciting about having kids read to dogs, is that it’s this completely judgment free zone,” said Jamie Kollar, youth services librarian. “A lot of kids are really self-conscious about their reading abilities, and practicing reading is not fun for them, because they’re constantly thinking about, Am I going to mispronounce something? Am I going too slow? Am I going too fast? And a dog doesn’t care. They just want you to pay attention to them.”
“The animals are a great equalizer,” publicity coordinator Kathy Hiserman added.
Positive Paws is a dog training program based in Stuarts Draft. One of its programs invites dog owners and their canine companion to enroll in training to become a “therapy team.” Humans and dogs who graduate the program visit the library, nursing homes, schools, and other places to provide “fur therapy.” Many retirees, in particular, have become therapy teams with their dogs.
“I wanted something to do when I retired, so I got Abby a year before I retired and trained her,” said Grant Doyle as kids showered his golden retriever, Abby, with love. For Doyle, the most rewarding part of his work with Abby is seeing children’s faces as they interact with the dog.
Nicole Thisdell has been bringing her four-year-old daughter, Lucy, to the Happy Tails program for the past three years. Lucy is starting to read some sight words, in addition to knowing her numbers and colors, Thisdell said.
“She’s really excited,” Thisdell said as Lucy danced around in anticipation. “I think anytime you can get kids excited about reading, being excited about it really helps.”
Rebecca Campbell brought four of her seven children to the library for Barks & Boo. For the past three years, they too have participated in this program.
“When we first started, my then-youngest wasn’t able to read yet,” Campbell said.
But with the help of puppies and practice in a relaxed environment, that child can now read.
“They love the puppies,” Campbell added.
Lance Randolph attended with his fiancée and three children.
“Every night, we read to them,” Randolph said.
He appreciates the library’s programs that help continue fostering literacy and help his kids learn and grow as they develop into readers.
Because it is Halloween week, children were invited to dress in costume. Unicorns, witches, Darth Vader, Olaf and Elsa, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Sonic the Hedgehog, Wonder Woman, and other characters filled the room.
Even the dogs dressed up to join the fun.
Snacks, candy, craft-making, and games were also available for participants.
“It’s really important that we have opportunities like this to improve literacy, and have fun things that are available to everybody in the community,” said Anne Bacheller, family programming coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.