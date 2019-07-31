WEYERS CAVE — Passengers who haven’t flown out of Shenandoah Regional Valley Airport lately may be surprised by something they see when arriving this summer: Lines.
While the Weyers Cave airport remains an ultra-convenient spot to catch a flight, the days of showing up at the last minute for a departure appear to be gone.
“Flyers can’t just show up a few minutes before a flight,” said Greg Campbell, SVRA executive director, during the airport commission’s monthly meeting Wednesday morning. “We ask flyers to get here an hour before a flight.”
That’s still not nearly as long as the waits one can expect to clear security and board a flight at big airports like Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, which ask passengers to arrive two hours ahead of departure.
But for SVRA, which for several years struggled to find a reliable airline partner, the busy terminal is a good problem to have.
Campbell said passenger traffic has been trending upward since SkyWest, a regional carrier that partners with United Airlines as United Express, began offering daily jet service to Chicago’s O’Hare International and Dulles in April 2018.
“We were up 20 percent in June over June [2018]. We expect to see that continue,” Campbell told the airport commission during its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. “We expect to end up in the high 30,000s to 40,000” passengers for 2019.
Campbell said that would be an airport record for a single airline providing daily service.
During the first six months of the year,14,404 passengers have flown on SkyWest’s United Express flight at SVRA, with peak travel months July, October, November and December yet to be counted.
SkyWest provides service from Weyers Cave to O’Hare and Dulles. Because of demand, the 2-hour trip to O’Hare is now nonstop after initially making a brief stop in Lewisburg, W.Va., on outgoing and incoming Chicago flights.
SkyWest, a St. George, Utah-based airline, is a fully integrated with United, meaning once passengers book a flight at the Weyers Cave airport, there is no need for a separate transaction on another United flight if they are traveling beyond O’Hare or Dulles.
The airport commission turned to SkyWest after less than 18 months of service by Orlando, Florida-based ViaAir, which officials said failed to live up to the terms outlined in an agreement through the U.S. Department of Transportation by not delivering reliable service. SVRA complained that ViaAir routinely delayed and canceled scheduled flights, and did not live up to a commitment to make connections easier for passengers flying into North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
In May, Campbell reported to the commission during his presentation for the airport’s fiscal year 2020 budget that the airport had a 260 percent increase in passenger traffic during SkyWest’s first full year of service compared to a year earlier.
Service to Chicago has been popular with leisure and business travelers, Campbell said Wednesday. Most flights to Chicago, including on typical slow travel days like Tuesday, are full or nearly full, he said.
“We have a good bit of local traffic,” he said, noting that O’Hare is rated as the No. 1 airport in the U.S. for “connection opportunities” to other cities. The Chicago area also has a large number of corporate headquarters with connections in the Shenandoah Valley, he said.
Campbell also said that SkyWest has been extremely reliable, noting that the airline has not had to cancel any of its flights this year, although some flights into O’Hare were delayed by Chicago-area weather.
Hangar project
In other business, the airport commission agreed to sign off on a Federal Aviation Administration grant that will pay for most of the design work needed to build two new corporate hangars.
Campbell said the contract with Delta Airport Consultants of Richmond is for $258,685. The airport will receive an FAA grant of $232,800, plus $20,695 in funding from the Virginia Department of Aviation. The airport’s local match will be $5,190.
SVRA has four hangars while a fifth site, under a long-term lease with Bridgewater’s Dynamic Aviation, is unimproved. Once Delta’s design is complete, the airport will move forward with construction of the two new hangars, to be built in the northern section of the airport.
Campbell, who said corporate aviation is a big revenue generator for SVRA, said there is waiting list for hangar space.
“We’ve got people who want to park airplanes here,” he told the commission.
Once design work is complete, Campbell said, the airport will be able to go out for bid on the project, possibly by September.
“Conceivably, this time next year, we could be building those hangars,” he said.
Although an official cost estimate won’t be known until Delta’s work is finished, Campbell said construction should be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.