Local chamber of commerce president resigns

Left: Annette Medlin, chamber president and CEO, asks Pamela Fox, Mary Baldwin University president, questions during the Women of Influence Network 2018 Power Summit in Staunton..jpg

 File photo

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that Annette Medlin, president and CEO, has resigned. A search for her replacement will take place in the upcoming weeks.

Medlin will leave to “pursue a new opportunity that sees her return to her work in consultancy for nonprofit management,” a press release said. She’s worked at the chamber for the past two years, starting in May of 2017.

Medlin’s notable successes at the chamber include advocating for improvements to Interstate 81 and conducting the first wage and benefits survey for the region in more than 10 years. Medlin worked on issues that impact local business including availability of childcare, access to broadband and workforce development. The chamber hosted more than 100 networking events in the past year under Medlin, a release said.

“We are grateful for Annette’s leadership that has brought the chamber to a higher level of engagement and awareness within our community,” Aimee Rose, board of directors chair, said. “We are supportive of her decision to pursue a new opportunity and wish her all the best for her continued success.”

During the transition, the executive committee of the board of directors and the current staff take leadership. A national search for a replacement will launch in the coming weeks.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments