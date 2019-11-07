Former Executive Director of Summit Square Annie Fellers had a vision for the continuing care senior living community located in Waynesboro.
Fellers, who retired in July after 18 years, advocated for a memory care facility to be added to Summit Square. On Thursday, Fellers vision became a reality with the unveiling of a new memory care facility called The Cottages at Summit Square.
While Summit Square continued to offer memory care in their assisted living program, the need for the facility grew as time went on, Fellers said.
“We were trying to design a building that would be lasting into the future for residents as they age through with a dementia diagnosis. There’s really nothing like that around here,” said Fellers.
The nearly 21,000 square-foot addition features 17 individual rooms — joining Summit Square’s existing independent living and assisted living facilities. Jack Broaddus, President and CEO of Sunnyside Communities, said Thursday’s ribbon cutting was a “long-awaited day” for Summit Square and the Waynesboro community.
“This remarkable addition is another example of the investment being made to the future of Summit Square and Waynesboro, and to address a growing need,” Broaddus said to a crowd of nearly 100 community members.
The new addition will focus on a montessori approach to memory care to help residents function as high as they can, Fellers noted.
“We felt like the community and our residents needed something like this after looking at the market study. This is pretty unique to this area,” Broaddus said. “We’re just really proud of this, and I think this is emblematic of how Summit Square and Sunnyside Communities is investing to make sure that our residents and our community are staying ahead of this terrible illness that’s affected so many people.”
Brian Reinmann, Fellers predecessor as executive director, called the ribbon cutting ceremony an “exciting day” for the Summit Square community.
“It was surreal that we were able to say that this project is moving forward. [Today] was overwhelming and just a proud moment,” Fellers said. “It’s exciting for the future. It completes Summit Square. You always wonder, ‘Did you do enough? Will it make a difference?’ It’s going to make a difference.”
