Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton are partnering with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission to offer community emergency response training. The course is seven weeks and will take place late September through November.
The course teaches basic skills in disaster preparedness, fire safety, first aid, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology and search and rescue procedures. It’s a standard curriculum designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The community emergency response training course is “designed to give the average person tools to not only prepare themselves and their family during severe weather or other emergencies, but to assist community members and emergency personnel when needed,” a press release said.
Classes meet once a week on Thursday Sept. 26 through Nov. 14. from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission office — 112 MacTanly Place, Staunton. It is free for anyone who lives or works in Waynesboro, Augusta County or Staunton. All materials are provided.
Those interested must be registered to attend by Sept 18. Contact Rebecca Joyce, coordinator, to register at rebecca@cspdc.org or (540) 885-5174 ext. 112.
