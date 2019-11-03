It must have been a curious scene: a team of volunteers carefully rolling what looked like a mini-Ferris wheel through thick woods and over rugged terrain down the side of fog-shrouded Bucks Elbow Mountain.
Leading the way was our old friend Mark Cline, of “Foamhenge” fame, an artist often associated with April Fools’ Day pranks and his Dinosaur Kingdom II, a roadside attraction in Natural Bridge, which tells the (deservedly) untold story of the role that dinosaurs played in the Civil War.
But there was nothing zany about the episode on Bucks Elbow Mountain, west of Charlottesville, where a Piedmont Airlines DC-3 crashed in 1959, killing the crew of three and all but one of its 24 passengers. The only survivor was Ernest P. “Phil” Bradley, who was seriously injured, still strapped in his seat.
The objective of the Cline-led expedition? To reach the remote crash site, where pieces of the plane remain, and to return a landing gear wheel from the plane that Cline has been told was removed from the site long ago and had come into his possession within the last decade.
“Almost immediately after getting the wheel, I felt like I had a tiger by the tail,” Cline said by phone. “I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do with it. I felt haunted by this wheel every time I walked past it.”
Bradley, the sole survivor, learned Cline had the wheel and phoned him. He was hoping Cline could use the wheel in conjunction with a memorial to those who died in the crash that Bradley had helped set up at Albemarle County’s Mint Springs Valley Park, near the crash site.
“I told him I’d do something,” Cline said.
Bradley died about a year later, in 2013, at age 87, but Cline kept didn’t forget his promise. Eventually, he devised a plan.
“I couldn’t think of a better memorial than to get this thing back up on the mountain,” Cline said.
He secured the wheel, which weighs almost 300 pounds, to a large metal spool of the sort that is used for thick wire or cable and had been sitting at his Enchanted Castle Studios for years — “I collect odd things and then see how they can be utilized later on,” he says — and put together a team. They made the trek Wednesday.
It was the 60th anniversary of the crash.
***
The plane, en route from Washington to Charlottesville and ultimately to Roanoke, crashed into the mountain on a Friday evening, less than 3 miles from the town of Crozet, but it was Sunday morning before searchers were able to find the wreckage and Bradley.
An investigation by the Civil Aeronautics Board (predecessor of the National Transportation Safety Board) blamed the crash on navigational error, with a contributing factor possibly being the pilot’s mental state.
However, the Air Line Pilots Association conducted its own investigation and raised the possibility that faulty radio beacons might have led the pilot to an incorrect flight path.
Reporter Hawes Spencer wrote an excellent account of the incident in The Hook for the 50th anniversary in 2009.
Cline might be best-known for April fools pranks, such as placing huge fiberglass dinosaurs around the town of Glasgow, or Foamhenge — the replica of Stonehenge he constructed of beaded foam and situated on a hilltop near Natural Bridge that became a national sensation for more than a decade before being moved to a farm in Fairfax County.
But he likes to note that he does a lot more serious work that doesn’t receive the fanfare. He also has done more solemn public displays, such as in 2006 for the fifth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks: He took two 40-foot storage containers, painted them white, fashioned them with yellow ribbons and American flags and stood them upright to represent the twin towers of the World Trade Center on a hill outside Buena Vista.
After being removed from the crash site and rolled off the mountain, the wheel apparently was stored in a shed nearby. Years later, an acquaintance of Cline purchased the property, discovered the wheel and offered it to Cline, who said he traded two eagle statues for it.
Cline, who was born two years after the plane went down, grew up in Waynesboro hearing about the crash. After talking with others, he came to the conclusion he was in possession of a “sacred artifact” and “the only place for the wheel is back up on Bucks Elbow Mountain.”
The crash site is on private property, so after securing permission, Cline and a few others blazed a trail to the difficult-to-reach site a couple of weeks ago.
Then he set the date for the actual return of the wheel for the 60th anniversary, and put the word out through a Facebook page (“Crash of Piedmont Flight 349 in Virginia”) that is operated by a cousin, Wanda G. Willis of Grottoes in Rockingham County. Her father wrote a song about the crash and later met Bradley, who became a close friend. Willis also got to know Bradley.
“He told me he never wanted people to forget the people that died in the crash, and I suggested we do a Facebook page and so we did,” Willis said of Bradley. “His son and daughter-in-law have asked that I continue the page.”
Brad Bradley said in a text message on Saturday that he’s certain his father “would be very pleased about the return of the wheel,” recalling that he took his father to visit the crash site about 20 years ago.
”It was very emotional for him that day, as you could imagine,” said Bradley, a state trooper in North Carolina. “He wondered many times why he was the only survivor.”
***
Dave Whetzel of Roanoke read of Cline’s plans and wanted to join the expedition.
His uncle, Louis O. Sheffield, was among the passengers who died in the crash.
“I’d looked for the crash site about 15 years ago, but did not have good coordinates,” Whetzel said in a phone interview Friday. “I always wanted to see the crash site. I’d read about it and visualized it in my mind, but I actually wanted to see it.”
His uncle, who worked in New York, was flying to Roanoke to visit Whetzel’s family. Whetzel was 9 years old at the time.
“I was real close to my aunt and uncle,” he said. “They had no children. I spent a lot of time with both of them.”
In fact, he was looking forward to accompanying his “Uncle Billy” to a World Series game the following baseball season.
Whetzel and his wife, Sharon, were part of Cline’s team that went down the mountain.
The morning was foggy and damp, the footing slick, rocky and steep enough that the volunteers took turns with the giant spool and had to hold it back from rolling too fast. A crew member helped clear the way with a chainsaw and machete.
Once the convoy reached the wreckage, team members removed the wheel from the spool and rested it against some of the wreckage. In tribute, the people who brought the wheel home took turns reading the names of those who perished in the crash.
“It was a little emotional,” said Whetzel, who carried a snapshot of his uncle to the site. “I thank Mark for his effort to get it back. He had a sense that it belongs with the wreckage. It’s back where it needs to be.”
