Ten local candidates are vying for open seats in five board of supervisors districts — the Beverley Manor, Riverheads, North River, South River and Wayne districts.
In the Beverley Manor district, G.L. "Butch" Wells is running unopposed. Wells was appointed by the board on Jan. 1 to fill the Beverley Manor seat after Terry Kelley resigned. Wells served on the same seat for six months back in 2015 after another former supervisor stepped down for personal reasons.
Republican Michael Shull also is running unopposed for the Riverheads district seat. Shull was elected to the board in both 2012 and 2016, serving as chairman in 2015. Unopposed candidates were still encouraged to send questionnaire responses to The News Virginian. Shull did not respond to The News Virginian request.
Two newcomers are in the race for the North River district seat left vacant after current supervisor Marshall Pattie chose to seek the Republican nomination for the 25th House District. Pattie, who was first elected to the board in 2013, lost the nomination to Rockingham County businessman Chris Runion. Jeffrey Slaven, republican candidate for the seat, did not respond to The News Virginian's request for comment.
Current South River supervisor Carolyn Bragg threw her hat in the Augusta County clerk of court race, and three candidates are battling for the vacancy. Bragg was first elected to the board in 2014, serving two terms and as chairman in 2016. Independent James Kindig did not respond to The News Virginian's election questionnaire.
Wayne district incumbent Wendell Coleman is seeking his fourth board term. Coleman was first elected in 2004 and served as chairman in 2006. He is being challenged by two others.
» Beverley Manor District
G.L. “Butch” Wells
» Age: 71
» Political Party: Independent
» Hometown: Fairfax
» Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology from Bridgewater College, master’s degree in public administration from James Madison University
» Occupation: retired police chief, Staunton police department. 33 years in law enforcement.
» Experience: current Beverley Manor district supervisor.
» Personal: married to Donna Wells, member of the Augusta County School Board, two grown children and six grandchildren.
» What makes you best suited for the job? There are a vast number of uniquely qualified citizens in Augusta County who could fill this position. I feel honored to serve and my 33 years having served in various staff positions in local government brings a different perspective to issues facing our county.
» If elected, what would be your focus? Citizen input and participation. It’s not really difficult to identify what is wrong or not working, but I am more attentive to who wants to present possible solutions and help achieve them.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? Identifying funding resources to address the current and future needs of our county. Tax increase is not a popular topic, so how do we meet our needs? I am anxious to hear from our citizens on this issue.
» Any additional comments? My family and I have lived in Augusta County for almost 50 years. This is our home and we are proud to be county residents. I have been quoted as saying, “I want Augusta County to be the best it can be, and it takes all citizens pulling together.” We won’t always agree, and we shouldn’t, but finger pointing and constant criticism is not my style. Teamwork and many working toward a common goal is what, in my opinion, overcomes most obstacles.
» North River District
Stephen R. Morris
» Age: 62
» Political Party: Independent
» Hometown: Born in Deerfield; Residing in Churchville
» Education: graduated from Buffalo Gap in 1976.
» Occupation: retired from the Department of Corrections after 27 years.
» Experience: previously appointed by the Senate Rules Committee to serve on a subcommittee that studied staffing levels, working conditions and other issues affecting the Department of Corrections
» What makes you best suited for the job? I have worked in the community helping other my entire life. I listen to citizens and will try my best to provide the best public safety that the citizens living in the North River District can get. I will be their voice on the board of supervisors.
» If elected, what would be your focus? All of the board of supervisors have to work together to make sure we have a very strong economy and spend the citizens tax money wisely.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? The $70 million courthouse issue in the city of Staunton has to be voted down. If this continues, there will be another minimum of a 6-cent tax increase that citizens cannot afford. Augusta County has never, ever spent this amount of money. More fire and EMS staff has to be added to keep us safe and give the citizens the coverage they need and deserve – no matter where they live or the time of the call.
» Any additional comments? Other issues needed in the North River District are the best schools possible that are not overcrowded, more new buses, more gym space, playing fields with lights. Better policies and procedures are needed to deal with bullying in all our schools. Citizens living in the North River District pay taxes, and I will be that voice trying to get much more for our tax dollars. Augusta County needs more open, honest government that will tell the citizens more on and about the issues.
» South River District
Randall Wolf
» Age: 60
» Political Party: Independent
» Hometown: North Wales, Pennsylvania
» Education: North Penn High School
» Occupation: Journalist, photographer, event director.
» Experience: more than 40 years in journalism, founder of Bike Box of the Blue Ridge (nonprofit community bike shop in the Boys and Girls Club in Waynesboro), Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition board member, past-president of Staunton Kiwanis
» Personal: married
» What makes you best suited for the job? I am able to ask important questions on issues and drill down facts and information. I can also share information and guide the conversation toward better understanding and solutions. As an independent voice, I believe transparency is important and will focus on the key issues affecting residents of South River and Augusta. I will continue to seek input and encourage conversation through my Facebook page, “Wolf South River.” I organized the committee for the first walk/bike summit for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. This summit brought together more than 65 area-elected officials, planners, economic development staff, parks and rec, health workers and citizens. I also proposed a Greenway that would run along the South River from Draft Avenue to Patton Farm Road that is part of the Stuarts Draft small area plan. The Greenway will provide families a safe natural area to walk, run or ride bikes safely.
» If elected, what would be your focus? Quality of place matters is my motto and encapsulates my goals as supervisor. Access to quality outdoor experiences provides opportunities for improved health and well being of our residents and serves as a driver for businesses to locate here. Incorporating shared-use paths and parks into our residential and industrial projects will inspire people to be more active in their environment. Lyndhurst now has a growing population with many families and needs a park for children to play and neighbors to gather. Augusta County needs to be a great place to live, work and play in order to maintain a sustainable economic future. Other areas of focus include quality education, transportation and hemp.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? Quality of place and balancing our agricultural roots, residential growth, and commercial and industrial expansion is key. Connected communities, beautiful open spaces, economic opportunity and a skilled workforce will attract business, industry and people who want to live here. We have been located at a crossroads for shipping since the early 1800’s, but with driver-less trucks on the horizon, we need to consider the Valley’s economic future. I believe it is important to attract new industries that call for advanced skills and offer quality job opportunities. In order to provide quality of place, including quality schools, courts, emergency services, parks and safe communities with greater access to the outdoors while not placing a greater tax burden on our residents. We need to increase our tax base at a steady and measured rate. Hemp provides ‘field to factory’ growth opportunities. Industrial hemp offers fiber, food, hemp proteins, animal feed, animal bedding, bioplastics, regenerates soil and needs few pesticides. I hope to explore the opportunities this crop may hold and organize a summit to discuss prospects with farmers and the economic development team.
» Any additional comments? Journalism has allowed me to serve my community for decades and now I want to continue to serve as a supervisor for Augusta County. I’ve enjoyed campaigning over the past few months. I’ve knocked on nearly 2,000 doors in South River and spoken with hundreds of my neighbors. I hope to have their vote on Nov. 5 and the opportunity to work to preserve Augusta County as a great place to live, work and play.
Steve Morelli
» Age: 56
» Political Party: Republican
» Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico
» Occupation: Former manager for Verizon
» Experience: budgeting and managerial skills
» What makes you best suited for the job? I have more than 30 years of managerial skills with a Fortune 500 company resulting in experience with planning, problem solving, decision making and the ability to motivate. I have focused on communication and customer service. As a result, I have learned the value of listening to the citizens and identifying solutions that’s pleasing to all parties.
» If elected, what would be your focus? Two matters that are very important to that citizens deal with first responders and rural internet. I would like to ensure there is adequate funding for both of these services.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? One of the biggest challenges is rural internet. I am on the subcommittee to help bring high speed internet to all residents. I would like to bring in companies that would help make this goal possible as well as having vocational classes available to students on this. I also believe the biggest challenge will be the courthouse. The citizens voted 2:1 to leave the courthouse in Staunton. The challenge is how to build a facility that meets the needs of the staff in a cost effective manner.
» Wayne District
John H. Graves
» Age: 68
» Political Party: Independent
» Hometown: Fishersville
» Education: One-year college in business management
» Occupation: retired postmaster and retired U.S. Army
» Experience: served on the Staunton City school board, currently serving on the Augusta County Service Authority Board, Deacon at Oak Grove Baptist Restoration Ministry.
» Personal: married for 45 years to Florence Graves, three children, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
» What makes you best suited for the job? I have prior experience serving on other boards and volunteering, and I am a people person. In addition to the above experience, I have served on a number of other committees and boards. I also volunteer as a coach for YMCA basketball league, the Staunton Quarterback club and baseball.
» If elected, what would be your focus? The solar panel issue in the county plan that affects the business and landowners and how the study is coming along with our new solar panel committee; Augusta County school board concern on shortage of bus drivers, teachers, teacher salaries; fire and rescue issue on staffing, volunteer shortage and safety issues; considering a roundabout to replace traffic signal at the school entrance and working with VDOT on secondary road improvements; working closely with the sheriff’s office in keeping our county safe; three-fold concerns on growing manufacturing, agriculture and residential areas; and real estate taxes.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it? Back in 2016, a referendum failed to move the courthouse. In the process, they came up with a courthouse committee team to vote on a temporary site. Several options are available on the table right now. Mine is to have a town hall meeting with my voters here locally to discuss which direction to go.
» Any additional comments? In addition, I would focus on putting shelter at the bus stop here in the county, making sure there is internet access and cell service in all areas of the county, and work with parks and recreation in creating a campsite for the summer.
Scott Seaton
» Age: N/A
» Political Party: Republican
» Hometown: N/A
» Education: BA, UC San Diego in chemistry; MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
» Occupation: Internal medicine physician; LCDR, Medical Corp, US Navy 1992-1999
» Experience: N/A
» Personal: N/A
» What makes you best suited for the job? I have been listening to people for over 20 years who live in and around Augusta County, not only about their health, but about the problems they are encountering in Augusta County such as finding employment, affordable living situations, quality and safety of schools, drug and alcohol addiction, and avoiding crimes against them.
» If elected, what would be your focus? I will focus on listening to residents of the county and being transparent, avoiding saddling the county with a large debt that will keep us from maintaining low tax rates, improving school safety and quality, keeping taxes low so that companies will want to locate in the county. I want to find a solution to the traffic congestion in our county, particularly the one in my district around the entrance of the Wilson Workforce and schools which is a safety concern also.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing and how would you address it?Our biggest challenge is improving education at all levels for future jobs in high tech so that we have a base of employees that can attract higher-paying high tech employers to our area. This will help improve our tax base without raising tax rates. We must maintain low tax rates to stay prosperous.
» Any additional comments? N/A
Wendell L. Coleman
» Age: 75
» Political Party: Independent
» Hometown: Fishersville
» Education: B.S. Degree, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C. Master’s Degree, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
» Occupation: Retired, Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Center after 30 years. Employed part-time, WWRC, currently finishing an additional 22 years.
» Experience: Current Wayne Magisterial District Supervisor, elected to the Board of Supervisors
2004, 2008, 2016, Served as Chairman – 2006, Elected Vice-Chairman – 2011
Assignments: Vice-Chairman – Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro
Metropolitan Organization (MPO), Parks & Recreation Commission, Audit
Committee, CAPSAW (Community Action Program – Staunton, Augusta,
Waynesboro), Recycling Committee.
» Personal: Married to wife Betsy for 56 years, two children (Troy & Nicole), four grand-children
(Derick, Dylan, Justin, Darrin), 1 great-grand child (Maverick)
Attend Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church
Vice-Chairman – Vector Industries – Board of Directors
Member – WWRC Council of Organizations, Inc.
Member – WWRC Foundation
Little League & High School Football Coach, Basket Official, Baseball Umpire
What makes you the best suited for the job? I have been a resident of Augusta County for the past 45 years and lived in Fishersville for the past 35 years. I have a strong commitment to church, family and community. At the end of this year, I will be completing 12 years representing the residents of the Wayne District on the Board of Supervisors.
» If elected, what will be your focus?
a. Courthouse
b. Fire & Rescue Strategic Plan
c. Renewable Energy (Solar)
d. Broadband/Internet
e. Education
f. Economic Development
g. Workforce Development
h. Public Safety
i. Roads – Sanger Lane- Drainage & Safety Improvements; Rt. 358/Woodrow Wilson Avenue, roundabout at the top of the hill & dedicated right in and right out; Long-term – 2nd entrance in & out of the Woodrow Wilson Education Complex.
» What is the biggest challenge Augusta County is facing & how would you address it?
COURTHOUSE
a. Courthouse Referendum – Nov. 8, 2016 (voted to keep the courts in Staunton).
b. Board of Supervisors appointed Courts Sub-Committee to identify and evaluate options and make recommendations to the full Board.
Options Identified: Consolidate courts with Staunton; renovate the 1901 circuit court building, renovate the Echols building and renovate the General District building; renovate the 1901 circuit court building and expand to the Union Bank Building; build a new building on the Union Bank Lot and renovate the circuit court building; or demolition of the General District Courts Building and rebuilding of a new courts facility.
Committee Recommendations: Demolition and rebuilding of the General District Courts Building (would accommodate Circuit Court, General District and Juvenile Domestic Relations Court). We will need to proceed through the Historic Review Board; renovate the 1901 Circuit Court Building to office space (would accommodate the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Court Services Unit and Magistrate); or relocate the General District and Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court to Beverley Manor Elementary School as a temporary court.
Recommendations to Move Forward: Develop and advertise a request for proposal for architectural and design services on the recommended options; the RFP would also include needed renovations to the BME for temporary courts.
Next Steps: Waiting on results of Courthouse conceptional & schematic design with cost estimates; board will need to discuss and evaluate the design and cost estimates very carefully (value engineering); after reaching a decision, the board must identify options to consider how to pay for it.
