Through meetings and surveys, a local organization hopes to learn about transportation needs and priorities in Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton. Meetings run Sept. 7 through Oct. 8.
The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is taking public input via pop-up meetings to learn about residents' transportation needs and priorities.
The input will inform the organization's 2045 Long Rang Transportation Plan, which prioritizes funding for transportation projects over the next 25 years.
Meetings include:
• Staunton Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wharf Parking Lot, Byers Street in Historic Downtown Staunton
• Waynesboro Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Pavilion in Constitution Park, McElroy Street, Waynesboro
• Virginia Chili Festival in Waynesboro on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Waynesboro
• Augusta County Library, Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville
Input may be submitted in person or by completing a survey. The survey is also available online at surveymonkey.com/r/sawmpo-survey.
Respondents who complete the full survey will be entered to win one of two $20 Amazon gift cards.
