Memorial scholarship created for Fort Defiance teen

Hailey Green, a 2019 Fort Defiance High School graduate, had her life cut short at the end of July after a car wreck. Now, her life and memory is being honored by the Hailey Green Memorial Scholarship with the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge.
Green was traveling on Route 254 on July 31 when a car veered into her lane. Green, who was only 18, died in the head-on collision.
She had just graduated from FDHS in May and had plans to attend Eastern Mennonite University for nursing. At FDHS, she spent 12 athletic seasons volunteering as a student assistant in the sports medicine program.
To honor her, the Hailey Green Memorial Scholarship was created at the Community Foundation. It honors her compassionate and nursing personality. Green is described in the scholarship description as “always having a smile on her face and a willingness to help and care for others.”
Becky Anhold, retired FDHS athletic trainer, has worked to organize the scholarship; Larry Landes, FDHS principal, had the idea to memorialize Green in a scholarship.
“I was the athletic trainer at Fort for 30 years and she worked with me for the last four years from the time she was a freshman to last spring,” Anhold said. “She was very proud of the fact that she worked 12 consecutive seasons in the sports medicine program, which is pretty impressive.”
Anhold said Green could be described in a few words: compassionate and nursing.
“To me, she was destined to be a care provider,” Anhold said.
The Hailey Green Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior at FDHS who plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
“It’s a way for me to work though my grief by turning it into something positive,” Anhold said. “It’s a way to recognize students that have Hailey’s same qualities that are going into a healthcare field.”
Donations are welcome online or via check payable to the Community Foundation at P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402. As of Monday morning, $1,710 had been raised.
“We’ll accept donations in her memory at any time,” said Dan Layman, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Often with this type of memorial fund, we’ll see a lot of contributions come in the weeks and months following that individual’s passing and in future years of when that anniversary date of their passing comes up. The hope is to raise enough money so it is endowed and will last forever.”
The goal with the scholarship is to initially raise $25,000 and provide $1,000 per year to students.
“I hope for Hailey’s family, all her friends and everyone who knew her this will be something meaningful that will last a long time,” Layman said.
For more information, visit cfcbr.org/hailey-green-memorial-scholarship.