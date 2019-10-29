The mercury clean-up of Waynesboro’s South River is in the “final chapter.”
Six riverbanks throughout Waynesboro are leaking mercury into the river system, said Mike Liberati, remediation project director with E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, in a report to Waynesboro city council on Monday night.
These six riverbanks contribute about 35 pounds of mercury into the water per year, with North Park’s riverbanks contributing about 30% of the total load of mercury, Liberati said.
“It is our belief that if we successfully remediate the six riverbanks, we will be able to remove about 90% of that 35 pounds of mercury,” he said.
North Park will be the last chapter in a “long and detailed book” of this remediation project as DuPont wraps up their project at the Shiloh Baptist Church location, Liberati said.
The remediation in North Park will subsequently allow for a re-vamping of the greenway, he said. The greenway will be moved to the top of the riverbank, Liberati explained, and will have a kayak ramp added, along with a path down to a popular wakeboarding spot. A riverwalk will be available through the greenway as well. The re-design will better connect the park to the river.
“Benefits from our remediation not only will keep the mercury in these riverbanks from entering the river, but will also allow for re-aligning of the greenway system to be more connected to the river,” Liberati said. “Because the banks will be re-contoured, they will provide for additional recreational opportunities for park users.”
The council unanimously granted DuPont the temporary construction easement that is necessary to execute the project. Work is currently scheduled to begin in December, beginning with a downstream portion of the river. The upstream section will come next. The total project will likely extend into 2021, according to Liberati’s estimates.
In other action, Waynesboro mayor Terry Short officially proclaimed Nov. 30 to be Small Business Saturday in the city of Waynesboro.
“The City of Waynesboro celebrates our local small businesses and the contributions they make to our local economy and community,” Short said in the proclamation.
Small Business Saturday encourages citizens to support local small businesses and highlights the many small businesses that play an integral role in the community. This special day, which is celebrated nationwide, provides an opportunity to raise awareness of small businesses that exist locally and encourage consumers to try establishments they might not normally go to.
Participating in Small Business Saturday, and continuing to support small businesses in Waynesboro throughout the year, will boost the local economy and support the community by keeping business local, benefiting everyone in the city, Short said.
On Monday, council members were also given the results of an evauluation of the city’s curbside garbage pickup.
Bob Dick, vice president of SCS Engineers, and project engineer Ryan Duckett told cityt officials that the findings revealed the system is operating efficiently. Based on the 150 citizens surveyed who use the city’s solid waste collection services, customer satisfaction seems high overall, Duckett said.
The main problem observed was the misuse of bulk waste and brush pickup (yard debris), Dick said. Duckett added that this is a problem in many cities. This could be due in part to honest ignorance of the city’s ordinance on regulation of bulk and brush waste disposal. SCS recommended appointing a customer service representative responsible for community outreach and education, as well as enforcement of ordinances regarding proper handling of brush and bulk waste.
Analysis calculations indicated that by 2022, the city will have an insufficient balance for transportation of the solid waste collected. City residents who utilize Waynesboro’s service currently pay $14.50 per household for solid waste collection. SCS suggested that the council consider adjusting that rate to meet the monetary needs.
A neighborhood plan for Port Republic and Florence Avenue will be developed, in accordance with a unanimously adopted resolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.