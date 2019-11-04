Missing Waynesboro teen needs medicine

Waynesboro Police Department requests the public’s help in finding Jessie Dwayne Prather, 16, of Waynesboro.
Jessie ran away from a parent Sunday night, according to a press release, in the area of Hopeman West Apartments.
He is believed to be in need of medication for a serious medical condition.
Jessie was last seen wearing a white or light gray T-Shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Jessie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.