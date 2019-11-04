Missing Waynesboro teen needs medicine

Jessie Dwayne Prather, 16, of Waynesboro is missing and is believed to be in need of medication for a serious medical condition.

 Submitted

Waynesboro Police Department requests the public’s help in finding Jessie Dwayne Prather, 16, of Waynesboro.

Jessie ran away from a parent Sunday night, according to a press release, in the area of Hopeman West Apartments.

He is believed to be in need of medication for a serious medical condition.

Jessie was last seen wearing a white or light gray T-Shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Jessie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments