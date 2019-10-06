Waynesboro's Apple Days was held this weekend at the Willow Oak Plaza. Turner's Produce of Staunton will have apples available every day this week from 8 a.m. until dark, as well as during Fall Foliage Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Staymin, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Winesap, Fuji and Gala apples will be available. As well as homemade apple butter, preserves and fresh apple cider.
More than just an apple a day
