Most Virginians are concerned about the affordability of health care and believe it should be a top issue for policymakers in the coming year, according to the results of the Virginia Consumer Healthcare Experience State Survey.
Of the 1,100 people who responded, 55% had been burdened by health care-related costs in the past year, including 64% of uninsured adults who cited high premium costs, 46% of respondents who said they’d delayed care due to cost and 30% of respondents who indicated they’d struggled to pay medical bills, the survey found.
More than three-quarters of respondents said they were worried they may not be able to afford health care in the future and 63% said health care should be a top issue for policymakers this year.
Southwest Virginia reported the greatest medical cost burden, with 63% of those residents citing affordability struggles. About 1,700 people showed up in Southwest Virginia two weeks ago for the annual free health fair.
In central Virginia, 54% reported struggles affording health care and, in Northern Virginia, the number was 41%.
The survey included responses from 1,100 Virginians and was conducted by Altarum, a Michigan-based health care research nonprofit, from March 12 to April 2.
“These data confirm what we already knew anecdotally,” said Lynn Quincy, director of Altarum’s Healthcare Value Hub, in a statement. “Virginians experience health care affordability problems and surprise medical bills at an alarming rate. Virginia residents would benefit significantly from state actions to alleviate these unfair and burdensome health care affordability problems.”
The survey results come about six months into Virginia’s rollout of expanded Medicaid coverage, which state officials estimate will make insurance available to about 400,000 residents who make up to 138% of the federal poverty level.
“The ACA Marketplace and Virginia’s new Medicaid expansion have helped over 600,000 Virginians get health insurance,” said Jill Hanken, a health attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, in a news release. “But there are still many legitimate and urgent concerns about health care costs, access to services and medical debt. This survey offers important support for new initiatives in Virginia to, for example, address premium costs and balance billing.”
Quincy presented the survey results last week to the Virginia Center for Health Innovation’s board and leadership council. VCHI is an organization focused on moving the health care system in Virginia toward a value-based model, meaning that it looks for ways to incentivize health care providers to avoid unnecessary and costly tests and procedures and instead focus on treatment that results in the best patient outcomes.
At the same meeting, Virginia Health and Human Resources Secretary Daniel Carey announced the creation of an employer task force that will bring together leaders from more than a dozen companies and organizations to discuss ways that employers can build employee health benefit packages that incentivize “value-based” care.
Low-value services might include medical tests and procedures that have been found to add no value in particular circumstances and drive up costs, according to a VCHI news release. The center has been tracking certain metrics of health care value since 2013 and found that Virginians had received 2.07 million services that may have been unnecessary, costing $747 million in 2017 alone.
The task force includes a range of public and private employers representing companies of various sizes and from different regions across the state.
“They all come with a desire to offer high-value health care for their employees,” Carey said in a news release. “Together, they will help us identify and implement innovative solutions for Virginia employers to do just that; we hope to learn from the expertise of all.”