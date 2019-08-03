The 36th annual National Night Out will be on Tuesday in Waynesboro.
National Night Out is hosted by the Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department and Target. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Target parking lot.
Nonprofits, local businesses and public safety displays will be at the event. Children and adults will have the opportunity to interact with first responders and their vehicles. Local law enforcement and fire and rescue organizations will hold live demos and exhibits. AirCare 5 will make an appearance, weather permitting.
“We would like for the community to know who the men and women are that protect and serve their community daily,” Sergeant Fred Smith, Waynesboro Police Department, said. “Local law enforcement, fire, EMS personnel along with local community partners and businesses support the National Night Out annual event to promote safer communities.”
National Night Out is a nation-wide initiative that takes place the first Tuesday in August.
Smith hoped the event would help build relationships and make local neighborhoods a safe, caring place to live.
“It provides an excellent opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” he said.