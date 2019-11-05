New York man charged with assaults of children in Staunton

John Charles Isaacs Sr., 51, of Buffalo, New York was extradited from New York on Sunday, and brought to Virginia to face charges of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of children.
Staunton Police Department charged Isaacs with six counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of felony child endangerment, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape, according to a press release.
Police said that all of the victims were children under the age of 13, and the crimes happened in Staunton between 2010 and 2016.
The crimes were reported to Staunton police in October 2017.
Isaacs is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.