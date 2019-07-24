Augusta County officials confirmed canine parvovirus had been found recently in dogs north of Waynesboro. The highly contagious disease is particularly dangerous for pups and young dogs.
Candy Hensley, assistant to the county administrator, said Wednesday that Augusta County Animal Control had determined that canine parvovirus had been found in dogs at Waynesboro 340 North Campground, which is actually about three miles north of the city.
Canine parvovirus is more often found in confined spaces than in an open area like a campground, she said.
“A lot of times you find it in kennels,” Hensley said. “It’s very contagious, it can be very serious.”
A reader, who emailed the News Virginian about the virus, said more than one dog had been infected but that could not be independently corrobarted. A woman answering the phone at the campground said she was not in a position to comment, and a second person said “I have no idea what you are talking about” when asked about the reports.
According to veteranarian website petmd.com, the parvovirus infection is a viral illness that most often strikes through a dog’s intestinal tract, causing vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and lack of appetite. Typically, cases are seen in puppies between 6 weeks and 6 months old.
Rates of parvovirus have been greatly reduced through he incidence of canine parvovirus infections has been reduced radically by early vaccination in young puppies, according to the website.
Heavy concentrations of the virus are found in an infected dog’s stool, so when a healthy dog sniffs an infected dog’s stool that dog can contract the disease. The virus can also be brought into a dog’s environment by way of shoes that have come into contact with infected feces, the website reports.
When parvovirus is found in shelters, the infected dogs are typically isolated and the facilities must undergo a thorough cleaning. That occurred recently in Sullivan County, Tennessee, which borders Bristol in southwest Virginia.
The Bristol Herald Courier reported on July 3 that the county’s shelter was forced to close for the second time in two months. In May, the shelter closed for two weeks due to parvo, which resulted in three dog deaths and two euthanizations, according to the Herald Courier.
Hensley said the county had not received any reports of parvovirus having been found outside of the campground as of Wednesday. Likewise, there had been no reports of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, the Lyndhurst shelter serving Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.