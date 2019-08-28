A post shared on social media Wednesday morning stated that Stuarts Draft schools were in lockdown. However, there was no lockdown, according to school officials.
According to Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Douglas Shifflett, none of their schools were in a lockdown.
“We’re aware that something’s going on in the community — a car wrecked nearby,” Shifflett said Wednesday morning. “We’re aware of it, but didn’t need to do any lockdown.”
On Wednesday morning an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Stuarts Draft Highway and Tinkling Springs Road, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon. The 1996 Chevy Blazer was operated by Jeffrey Scott Statler, 26, of Raphine. When the deputy pulled in behind the SUV, which included a passenger, Statler immediately accelerated attempting to elude law enforcement.
Statler drove his vehicle off the road near Earhart Mini Storage and through the Stuarts Draft Baptist Church property. The pursuit came to an end in the 3200 block of Stuarts Draft Highway when police say Statler drove into a cornfield and he and his passenger ran.
Deputies, with assistance from the Virginia State Police, established a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the SUV’s occupants. Statler’s passenger was caught in the area of Round Hill School Road and detained for questioning.
Statler is wanted on the following charges: felony elude law enforcement, felony destruction of property, driving with a revoked driver’s license, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle.
During this incident, school officials were notified, but there was no threat of danger, according to the press release.
