An online auction opened Tuesday at noon for the Staunton Mall.
The nearly 450,000-square foot building, which was built in 1986, is zoned for uses including retail, hotel, multi-family and office, according to the online auction website.
The mall is 66% occupied and tenants include Belk and JC Penny, as well as out parcel tenants such as Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Red Lobster and Sprint.
The property is valued around $9 million, according to Augusta County, with the land alone worth close to $3 million.
The bidding began at $1.5 million. As of Tuesday evening, the high bid for the Staunton Mall was $1.75 million. The auction closes Thursday at noon.
