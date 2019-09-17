The book “Greta the Great Horned Owl” tells a true story of rescue and rehabilitation featuring an owl admitted and treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in 2016 after it was hit by a train. The author of the book, representative of the Wildlife Center and an owl will be at the Waynesboro Public Library on Friday for a book tour.

Amanda Nicholson, the Wildlife Center’s director of outreach, and author Christie Gove-Berg will be at three locations for the book tour on Friday. A non-releasable education owl ambassador will join them.

On Friday, tour stops include:

• 11 a.m.: Explore More Children’s Museum [150 S. Main St., Harrisonburg]

• 4 p.m.: Waynesboro Library [600 S. Wayne Avenue]

• 7 p.m.: Barnes & Noble [1035 Emmet St, Charlottesville]

At each book tour stop, Gove-Berg will read “Greta the Great Horned Owl” and Nicholson will present a live owl for an educational question and answer session. The events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit wildlifecenter.org/news_events/events/greta-great-horned-owl-book-tour.

