The Waynesboro Planning Commission, during its monthly meet Tuesday, voted to recommend approval of a conditional-use permit for KRB Land to allow vehicle sales, rental and leasing at 430 E. Main St.
A conditional-use permit was required because the existing Local Business zoning at the site, formerly All Season Tire, does not allow for the proposed use. The site is adjacent to Jalisco Restaurant at the corner of DuPont Boulevard.
The new owners, doing business as You Ride Today Auto Sales and Sound, plan to use the property as a used-car dealership and as a sales and installation facility for car sound systems, according to the planning staff report.
Staff recommended the permit be approved with certain conditions, including that no outdoor repair or servicing of vehicles be allowed. Staff also suggested that a planted 36-inch wide hedge or decorative masonry wall be installed as a buffer between the parking lot and the street.
The existing parking lot now extends to the sidewalk with no break.
Planning Director Luke Juday said that instead of what can be a costly job of breaking up the blacktop parking lot, staff also suggested planter boxes along the street as a less-costly alternative.
Juday said the city is looking to improve the look of the East Market thoroughfare, which has been punctuated with lots of pavement and little landscaping, as well as a number of vacant storefronts, including the All Season Tire location.
“The city has been working on a number of initiatives to revitalize this area,” he told the commission, adding that planners are looking at ways of getting away from “that urban wasteland look.”
Toward that end, Waynesboro recently received a $2.2 million grant through the state’s Smart Scale transportation program for a streetscape project on U.S. 250 that will create a gateway for the city over the South River. That work is slated to begin in 2023, Juday said.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend City Council approve the permit request with the condition well-maintained planter boxes be installed as a buffer.
You Ride Today owners William Anderson and Erick Brooks, who were at thee meeting, told the commission they already had begun planting flower beds along the street and agreed to meet that condition.
Commission vacancies
The Planning Commission is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the seven-member advisory board.
The two vacancies are for the unexpired seats of Andrew Kelly, who had been serving as the commission’s chair, and Patrick McNicholas. McNicolas’ term expires Aug. 31, 2020, and Kelly’s ends Aug. 31, 2021.
Juday said Kelly recently moved out of the city and McNicholas has a conflict that no longer allowed him to remain on the commission.
The commission, which meets monthly, is a volunteer panel charged with guiding planning decisions, including changes in zoning and conditional-use permit requests, as well as considering future growth and development in the city.
Planning Commission votes are recommendations to Waynesboro City Council, which has final say on zone changes.
Commission members are appointed by council.
Council also has a representative who sits with the commission. Councilman Bobby Henderson, the city’s vice mayor, is the current council rep.
Commission members serve four-year terms, with a limit of 2½ consecutive terms.
The commission usually meets at 7 p.m. on the Tuesday following the third Monday of the month in council chambers, Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building, 503 W. Main St.
Juday said anyone who would like to serve on the commission should forward their statement of interest to the city clerk’s office by email at bortleje@ci.waynesboro or by mail to Clerk of the Council. 503 W. Main St., Suite 208, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The remaining commission members are Stephen Arey, Shannon Boyle, Anthony Gibson and Noelle Owen.