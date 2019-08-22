A Lyndhurst man accused of shooting at his neighbor in January is scheduled to return to Augusta County Circuit Court next month to enter a plea in the case.
Windom C. Henderson Jr., 60, was indicted July 22 on two felony counts of malicious wounding and using a firearm while committing a felony. His next court date is set for Sept. 13, when online court records say he is scheduled to plead to the charges.
Henderson was arrested by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the afternoon of Jan. 28 after receiving a report of a man firing shots at someone in the 2500 block of Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst.
According to deputies, a 37-year-old neighbor said he was outside when he noticed Henderson pacing. The man said Henderson went back into his home and came out with a firearm and began firing it into the ground before raising the gun higher until it was in his direction.
The victim was not hit or injured, deputies said.
At the time, deputies reported that the neighbors had “a bad history,” but there was nothing in the report suggesting an argument or anything happened that day leading to the incident.
Deputies said when they arrived Henderson was seen holding a rake. Initially, officers say, he refused to drop the rake when asked and even raised it above his head before eventually complying.
Deputies, however, allege Henderson continued to resist as they prepared to take him into custody.
Shell casings and a firearm were recovered at the scene, according to the report.