A man was assaulted and robbed by multiple people in Staunton on Wednesday night, according to a Staunton Police Department release.

The robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Stuart Street at about 9 p.m.

Police say a man was assaulted by multiple suspects and money was stolen from him. He was taken to Augusta Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

