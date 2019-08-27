AFTON — A body was found Tuesday on Afton Mountain, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is still under investigation.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is working a death investigation on the 5100 Block of Howardsville Turnpike in Afton. This is near the former visitor center and King’s Gourmet Popcorn.

When deputies arrived on the scene at 12:41 p.m., they found a man’s body inside a car.

“This scene is still under investigation and Howardsville Turnpike is currently closed on the Rt. 250 end,” Sheriff Donald Smith said in a release.

In addition to the ACSO, Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, Waynesboro First Aid Crew and Virginia Department of Emergency Management worked the scene.

