On Tuesday, Waynesboro police arrested three people on drug charges following a search in the 1600 block of Fifth Street in the city.
According to a Wednesday news release, the Waynesboro Police Department said officers, executing a narcotics search warrant, found drugs at the scene and arrested Misti Raine Carter, 36, of Staunton, Jennifer Lynn Mace, 38, of Waynesboro, and 34-year-old Eric Thomas Sheffer of Grottoes. Sheffer and Mace were charged with possession of methamphetamine and Carter faces a possession of cocaine charge.
In the release, the department did not indicate what led investigators to the Fifth Street location or the quantities of suspected narcotics found at the scene.
Carter had been scheduled for trial Nov. 6 in Augusta County Circuit Court on a felony charge of manufacturing a controlled substance. She was arrested on that charge on Jan. 23 and and indicted July 22.
Mace also is facing two separate felony drug charges stemming from an arrest in June and one last week, according to online court records. A hearing in the first case is scheduled for Dec. 19 and one for the second arrest on March 3 in Augusta County General District Court.
According to online court records, Sheffer has been charged with several probation violations and felonies, including burglary, grand larceny and the possession of a controlled substance, in Staunton and Augusta County circuit courts since 2004. In August 2013, he was sentenced in Staunton Circuit Court on a burglary charge to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended and ordered to serve six years of supervised probation following his release.
Following Tuesday's arrest, all three were taken to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, where police say they were being held without bond. A hearing in the latest case was set for Thursday morning in Waynesboro General District Court.
