A city teen, facing charges of breaking into Wenonah Elementary School, led officers to a suspected meth lab Saturday night.
Camron Montana Garrison, 19, of Waynesboro, is charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny in connection with a Thursday night burglary at Wenonah, according to a Monday morning statement from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to the statement, four iPads were stolen from a school classroom along with some petty cash from the office.
By Saturday evening, police say, officers had identified Garrison as a suspect. When police spoke to Garrison about the crime, he directed officers to the abandoned Southern Rose Tattoo Building at 300 N. Commerce Ave., the statement said.
During the course of recovering the stolen devices, which were found at the Commerce Avenue location, police said they also discovered evidence of an active meth lab at the site.
Starting at 8 p.m., police said, the scene was secured and adjacent streets blocked off while waiting for the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team to arrive. Once on scene, the team's special agents were able to render the scene safe and collected 26 "cooks," or bottles, which were at various stages of use for manufacturing methamphetamine, according to the statement.
The scene was cleared at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Garrison is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
The investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming, police said.
