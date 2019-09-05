Editor’s note: With Labor Day behind us, candidates have entered the homestretch of the 2019 election cycle. The News Virginian will publish a series of profiles featuring candidates for local contested races leading up to the Nov. 5 vote.

Today’s profile is of Steven Morelli, one of three men seeking to represent the South River Magisterial District on the seven-member Augusta County Board of Supervisors. Morelli, the Republican nominee, is vying with independents James Kindig and Randall Wolf, who are running for the post now held by Supervisor Carolyn Bragg.

The South River District includes most of the Stuarts Draft and Lyndhurst communities south of Waynesboro and areas in southeastern Augusta County.